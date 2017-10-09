World’s Biggest Ball Pit at Cornubia Mall!

Join us at the new Cornubia Mall in Mount Edgecombe, KZN on Saturday 9 December 2017 as we unveil the World’s Biggest Ball Pit!

“Go Ballistic” will be an official Guinness World Record attempt with mass participation from the community. Suited to both young and old, the ball pit contains 2.1 MILLION plastic balls – perfect for all manner of fun and games! All the balls will be recycled after the event and made into 5000 desks and chairs for local underprivileged schools.

Loads of prizes will be given away on the day and entrance is FREE.

