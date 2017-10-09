CHRISTOPHER DUIGAN TO PERFORM IN BALLITO

The second concert in Christopher Duigan’s Music Revival series in Ballito, titled ‘Songs my Mother

Taught Me’, will take place at Grace Hall, Ashton International College, Albertina Way, Ballito, at 3

pm on Sunday, October 15.

With an emphasis on elegance, charm and grace, the selection of music for this recital evokes a

bygone world of nostalgic classics, often associated with salon music and gatherings at the family

piano.

Christopher Duigan’s programme includes: Beethoven’s ‘Minuet in G’, Brahms’s ‘Waltz in A-flat’, Dvorak’s ‘Humoresque’, Rubenstein’s ‘Melody in F’ and ‘The Maiden’s Prayer’ and the popular evergreens ‘Parade of the Tin Soldier’, ‘Rustle of Spring’ and ‘The Teddy Bear’s Picnic’.

Tickets for the concert are R150 (R50 children and students), refreshments included. Seating is unreserved. Book your tickets online at www.webtickets.co.za or at Pick and Pay nationwide.

Alternatively, send an SMS or WhatsApp to Music Revival at 083 417 4473 or email

booking@musicrevival.co.za

There will also be some tickets available at the door – cash only.

Secure parking is available at the venue.