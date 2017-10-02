Christmas Country Fair 2017

The Christmas Fair Fund is celebrating a milestone 65th birthday this year with a brand new look.

In keeping with current trends, the Fund has updated its image and the exciting new branding is being rolled out to coincide with the upcoming Christmas Country Fair.

The Fair with Flair will take place on 1 and 2 November at Collisheen Estate, inland from Ballito.

This will be the 10th time that the Christmas Fair is being hosted by Collisheen; another milestone and cause for celebration.

The Christmas Fair Fund was established in 1952 by Shirley Jex and a group of concerned North coast ladies who wanted to raise funds to assist disadvantaged communities on the North coast with schooling and medical facilities. The first fair was held in the (then) Stanger town hall just before Christmas, and so the name of the organisation was coined.

Over the past 65 years the Fund has raised substantial amounts of money for the upliftment of the local community. The annual country fair remains the main fundraising event of the year, attracting vendors and visitors from far and wide.

Tickets for the Fair are available on Quicket or at the entrance at R60 per person.