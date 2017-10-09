CELEBRATE SPRING WITH MCC BRUT ROSÉ

To Good Friends, To Good Wine.

Laborie, a wine made for sharing. A wine made for the warmth of human connection and the joy of shared moments amongst friends. Laborie is a toast to the kind of memories that don’t need an occasion to be worth treasuring, but simply the company of those close to you. Light-hearted and generous in spirit, Laborie is a raised glass to good friends and good wine.

MCC Brut Rosé 2015

This salmon pink MCC shows prominent aromas of fresh raspberries, peaches and pomegranates with undertones of orange blossoms. The palate is seductively fresh with lingering notes of honey cake and sliced grapefruit. The mousse is fine and soft – a complete tantalisation of the taste buds.

Served well chilled, this wine can be enjoyed on its own or with oysters, delicate seafood dishes and light salads. The MCC Brut Rosé can also be complemented well with strawberry macarons, strawberry cheesecake and raspberry and marshmallow nougat.

Meet the winemaker

Laborie winemaker, Kobus van der Merwe’s passion for winemaking ignited during childhood and grew up furthering his skills by studying oenology and viticulture at Elsenburg. It wasn’t long after that Kobus was equipped with an all-round experience in the industry he delved into, harvesting wines from South Africa, New Zealand and USA over the last 12 years.

Laborie Wines was honoured to bring Kobus on board in 2013, and has since been inspired to take winemaking to the next level.

“When working with a living organism, I believe the process should be treated with utmost care and respect to achieve the perfect result. Being part of the KWV team has been a complete adventure. The experience has been nothing short of perfect, being surrounded by a hardworking team with a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion for the art of winemaking,” says van der Merwe.

A La Bri origin

Laborie has been producing fine wines since 1698 and is one of the oldest operational wine farms in South Africa. The farm was granted to Isaac Tailefert in 1691, and named after the district of La Bri in France from where his family resided.

With their knowledge of French viticulture techniques, the Tailefert family laid a solid foundation of vineyards and outstanding wine production that is evident today, three hundred years later, in Laborie’s wines of distinction.

*MCC Brut Rosé 2015 available at major retailers and online for a RSP of R108.00

Join the conversation and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.