THE PARLOTONES SET TO ROCK BALLITO

As the third installment of the Marriott Ballito Beats Music Series at Sugar Rush Park in Ballito, fans will be treated to the unmistakable sounds of South Africa’s biggest rock band; The Parlotones, on Sunday the 17th of September.

The Marriott Ballito Beats Music Series has successfully brought a new level of outdoor entertainment to locals along the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Growing from strength to strength, this fun-filled day out lets fans enjoy time with friends and family in the open air, savour great food and beverages, take advantage of a fully supervised kiddies zone, and of course, listen to some of the best musical talent South Africa has to offer.

“We’re really passionate about bringing great musical talent to the local Ballito scene; and with Double Platinum, Platinum and Gold Records under their belt, there’s no doubt that the Parlotones have something very special to offer fans,” says Ballito Beats Series Director Stu Berry. “As Impi Concept Events, we’ve worked with the Parlotones many times before, and are always excited about their performance. There’s the iconic face make up, a captivating stage presence and of course, some seriously awesome live music. We’re really excited to be bringing this top South African act to Ballito.”

The Parlotones have recorded 8 studio albums, 1 acoustic album, 3 live albums, over 25 music videos and won a multitude of awards, both locally and internationally. The 4-man band has played live to over 2 million fans to date, and now, right here in Ballito, fans can look forward to some top-quality music from a top-quality band.

The show will take place on Sunday the 17th of September, with gates opening at 1pm. Local Durban boy F R E D D Y – L will get the crowd warmed up with his folk melodies and deep vocals. Vocalist, Freddy Lalendle was recently coached by The Parlotones lead singer Kahn Morbee on the second season of The Voice, South Africa. “We hugely admire The Parlotones and all that they’ve achieved musically,” says Lalendle. “As an artist, the time I have spent with Kahn has been invaluable and has helped me carve my path in the music industry. I performed with The Parlotones once before at this year’s Splashy Fen Music Festival, and am honoured to be sharing the stage with them again in Ballito this month.”

The final Marriott Ballito Beats Show for 2017 will take place on Sunday the 29th of October where locals can look forward to South African heavy weight rock legends Arno Carstens and Ard Matthews combining their musical magic on stage.

Visit: https://ballitobeats.co.za/event/parlotones/ for more information and to purchase tickets!