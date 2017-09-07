NEW CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES IN BALLITO

MUSIC Revival is bringing an exciting new concert series to lovers of classical music living on the

Dolphin Coast.

Concert pianist, Christopher Duigan, is expanding his existing concerts in the KwaZulu-Natal

Midlands, Kloof and Durban to Ballito, with the launch of monthly concerts in the coastal town.

Presented and directed by Duigan, a Steinway Artist, the concerts will feature the pianist along with

a host of local and international guest artists.

Music Revival, which was established in October 1997, has grown from a series of small intimate

concerts to a regularly presented series of more than 100 concerts annually staged across KZN, as

well as in Johannesburg and Pretoria, Franschhoek in the Cape Winelands, and Cape Town. These

concerts range from home soirees to major festivals and symphony concerts.

In Ballito, Music Revival will offer classical music fans a ‘light to medium’ classical experience with

the artists introducing the music they are about to play, offering personal insight, as well as

anecdotal and historical background to the music.

The opening concert will take place at Grace Hall at Ashton International College, Albertona Way,

Ballito (opposite Ballito Hospital) on Thursday, September 21 at 7 pm.

Duigan will play a solo piano programme of his favourite classical piano masterpieces, numbers

which have formed a major part of his repertoire over the past 20 years.

Principal works include: George Frederic Handel’s Chaconne and Ludwig van Beethoven’s

“Waldstein” Sonata op 53 one of Beethoven’s most iconic and revered compositions. The second

part of the programme features Claude Debussy’s ‘Reflets dans l’eau’ (Reflections in the water) and music by Franz Liszt. It ends with the “Heroic” Polonaise in A-flat Op 53 by Frederic Chopin. The last work said to be one of the composer’s boldest compositions giving voice to a nation’s cry for freedom following the Russian invasion of Poland of 1831.

Tickets for the concert are R150 with refreshments included. Book online at www.webtickets.co.za

or at Pick and Pay stores. Alternatively send a WhatsApp or SMS to 083 417 4473 or an email to

booking@musicrevival.co.za

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for cash only.

Secure parking is available and seating is unreserved.

Visit www.musicrevival.co.za for further details including a Google Map of the location, more details

of the works, future concerts, the artists and the Music Revival project.

DID YOU KNOW?

Widely regarded as one of South Africa’s leading concert pianists, Christopher Duigan has been

recognised as a ‘South African piano icon’ and ‘national musical treasure’ (Classic Feel, June 2009).

He has performed extensively with all leading South African orchestras in a repertoire of more than

25 concerti. In recital he has developed a popular following through his innovative presentation and

programming of a broad and all-inclusive taste in music.