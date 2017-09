Cupcakes of Hope are excited to announce they will be hosting the National Cupcake Day 4 Kids with Cancer this month!

They will be at 60 malls across South Africa including our very own Ballito Lifestyle Centre for National Cupcake Day on 30th September 2017! Come and support this fantastic cause, donate and celebrate National Cupcake Day!

For more information visit:

http://www.cupcakesofhope.org/cancer-foundation/cupcakes-of-hope-cancer-foundation-home-page.html