Ladies who lunch…for a good cause!

BORED WITH YOUR WARDROBE? NOTHING TO WEAR? IMPULSIVE SHOPPER? WHICH LIPSTICK COLOUR? FIVE YEARS…SAME HAIR STYLE? These were some of the questions that gave food for thought at a Ladies Charity Lunch on Wednesday, 23rd August.

Wendy Hind, Chata Romano Ambassador and Senior Image Consultant, presented her Project a Winning Message Workshop, talking Colour, Style & Wardrobe. It was a fabulous fundraiser attended by over 80 ladies at the beautiful Simbithi Country Club… all in support of Sizani Combined School & Partners for Possibility.

Wendy has built a reputation for changing people’s lives, encouraging them to make their own personal statement and find individuality through the image they project. In just a few hours she will change the way you see yourself and the way others see you!

“Thanks for the inspiration! Loved it!!” said Debbie Smith, who was one of the ladies who attended the event.

“Funds raised through this initiative will go a long way in ensuring that a positive learning and teaching environment is created at our school in the long term.” said a very grateful and humble Mrs Ntombenhle July, Principal of Sizani Combined School.

Dawn Sparks, a member of Partners for Possibility and organiser of the event, said tickets had sold quickly and that the feedback following the event had been so positive that another Ladies Lunch may be planned for later on in the year. “We are so grateful to Simbithi Country Club for providing the venue for this inspiring and enriching get together.”

Partners for Possibility is a creative solution to South Africa’ education crisis – it is a co-action, co-learning partnership between School Principals and Business Leaders, enabling social cohesion through partnerships, and empowering Principals to become change leaders in their schools and communities. The Partners for Possibility Programme facilitates cross-sectoral reciprocal partnerships between Business, Government and the Social Sector.

Wendy Hind has many years of experience as an executive professional in corporate business, she believes a stylish, well-groomed image lays the foundation for confidence.

Wendy provides Image, Style and Wardrobe consultations, workshops and makeovers to individuals and companies, empowering them to achieve success. She holds a B Com Degree from the University of Natal, and is a sought after keynote speaker at seminars and events.