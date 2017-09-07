International Coastal Clean up Day

The uVemvane Tugela Honorary Officers in the Tugela region, together with support from Sappi, Dischem and Zinkwazi Ski boat club are hosting the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday 16th September 2017 .

The Beach or Seaside is a place where many enjoy getting together to relax, go fishing, go on holiday or practice rituals. Our oceans are home to a spectacular diversity of marine life. Pollution left by visitors to the beaches is not only an eyesore, but can be harmful and health threatening. It’s a growing threat to our marine and coastal environments. Marine debris or litter is human-created waste and results mainly from marine and land based activities.

As a result, the ‘International Coastal Clean’ up was started in which volunteers would give up their own time to clean their beaches and the marine environment. Our aim is not only to clean our beaches, but to educate and encourage people to change their behaviour which causes them to litter.

The Honorary Officers volunteer their time and expertise to supplement and support the staff of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. They are jointly appointed by local Ezemvelo Conservation Managers and the Honorary Officer Group Committees for each Ezemvelo Station or District.

Their duties and powers are specifically legislated in terms of the KZN Nature Conservation Management Amendment Act. This status, allows volunteers to act as agents of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and so allowing them to enjoy both the responsibilities and privileges attached to this status.

Its all about conservation, which means doing whatever is necessary from patrols, cleaning public toilets, monitoring bird populations to fund raising activities for Ezemvelo.

Join the movement at Blythedale, Zinkwazi and Tugela South bank beaches.

For more information contact:

Liesl 082 805 6131 OR Cheryl 083 321 1831