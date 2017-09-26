DRSU Youth Rugby – Final Results

This past Sunday, 24th September saw the Durban Rugby Sub Union Youth Rugby host the finals of the Colts Season. The season has seen 8 tournaments take place over the past eight weeks where hundreds of scholars have been involved in Junior Club Rugby.

This season saw an increase of just over 21% in registered players in the Colts season which caters from U13 to U18 players. The clubs span a large area of KZN from the South Coast Warriors to Pietermaritzburg Collegians to Empangeni Club plus the well know and established Durban based clubs like Harlequins, Crusaders, Hillcrest Villagers, Toti, Jaguars and Collegians.

This past Sunday over 500 players arrived at Harlequins on the Bluff to play off in the finals for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place. DRSU Youth Rugby Chairman, Rudy Havenga says “The Colts finals has highlighted the love and passion for the game at a grassroots level. The style of rugby played at this level of club rugby is promising for rugby in general as boys get to bond irrespective of what school they go to or where they live. It’s pure love for the game and it’s been a extra-ordinary day for all.”

The results from the day were;

3rd and 4th play offs

U13B Hillcrest 14 – 14 Ballito

U13A South Coast 37 – 30 Crusaders

U15B Collegians 0 – 0 PMB Collegians

U15A Westville 61 – 0 PMB Collegians

U16 South Coast 7 – 31 Collegians

U18 Hillcrest 31 – 34 Varsity College

1st and 2nd place play off

A U13B Collegians 63 – 0 Amanzimtoti | Collegians Champions

A U13A Hillcrest 55 – 0 Westville | Hillcrest Champions

A U15B Amanzimtoti 12 – 7 Harlequins | Amanzimtoti Champions

A U15A Collegians 24 – 10 Hillcrest | Collegians Champions

A U16 Harlequins 14 – 31 Crusaders | Crusaders Champions

A U18 Collegians 15 – 7 Jaguars | Collegians Champions

Colts rugby will begin again in June next year and parents and players cane find more information on the facebook page https://www.facebook.com/DurbanYouthRugby/