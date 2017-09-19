Comedy Night featuring Aaron Mcilory!

Summerhill House is excited to announce their upcoming Comedy Night fundraiser featuring the popular South African entertainer, Aaron Mcilory. The evening is expected to be an absolutely hilarious and fun evening for all!

The event will take place at Umhlali Prep School on October 20th 2017.

Doors open at 6:00pm. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Tickets are R180 p/person and can be booked with:

Lisa on 083 763 6864 or/ fundraiser@summerhh.org.za or

Jody on 083 468 8143 or/ sustain@summerhh.org.za