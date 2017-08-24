Tongaat pupil in Toys R Us & Nickelodeon Toy Sprint

11-year-old Slamber Primary School Pupil and Tongaat resident, Tiahna Rajoonundun is a Toys R Us & Nickelodeon Toy Sprint finalist.

She stands a chance to win an all-expense paid trip for herself and three family members or friends to the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resort Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The prize includes; round trip airfare, five nights’ accommodation plus US$ 1800 spending money. The final leg took to Durban’s Toys “R” Us store in Gateway Theatre of Shopping on 19 July, where sprinters Keenan Moodley, Nikhil Govender, Tiahna Raghoonundun and Tahil Maharaj were victorious, making way for all 12 contestants’ finalists rallying for votes from the Nickelodeon fans through a video battle.

For the month of August, fans can vote for their favourite Nickelodeon Toy Sprint participant by visiting www.nickelodeonafrica.com and clicking on the Toy Sprint Vote banner. They will be directed to the VOTE page where the 12 finalists will be displayed – if a user clicks on a finalist they will be able to watch their toy sprint short video, and there will be a vote button by each contestant to cast their votes. Once they have voted, they will be directed to another page where they will be able to leave their details for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch console.

Once the voting closes on 31 August 2017, the ultimate Nickelodeon Toy Sprint winner will be announced.

Nickelodeon is broadcast on DStv Channel 305, Nick Jr on DStv Channel 307 and NickToons on DStv Channel 308.

For more information on Nickelodeon Toys “R” Us Toy Sprint please log on to

www.nickelodeonafrica.com, like Nickelodeon on Facebook or follow Nickelodeon on Twitter @NickAfrica using the hashtag #NickToySprint