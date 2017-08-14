Lifestyle Centre introduces new brands to Ballito

Hot on the heels of the recent launch of Chateau Gateaux Patisserie, Lifestyle Centre is gearing up for the introduction of more new brands to Ballito. 16 August sees the launch of the first Melissa’s store in KZN, while 24 August is the opening day of Sportman’s Warehouse, ToyZone, and a new generation Dis-Chem store.

At the same time, the underground parking will reopen, with brand new lifts and a wide stairwell leading up to Dis Chem. A new high-level roof covering and new non-slip tiling will also have been completed which will allow for a more pleasant shopping experience during rainy or windy weather, while still ensuring that the natural light and outdoor ambiance is maintained in this area. Customers can also look forward to bigger and better Hair 4 U and Scarla May offerings in this same area.

“After months of construction and redevelopment, our new centre is starting to take shape.” said co-owner Bruce Rencken. “We are grateful to the Ballito community who have been so supportive during this time of immense disruption. The excitement about the new offerings at Lifestyle has been unbelievable, and it is great to start delivering on our promises.” To date Absolute Pets, Cranberries, Origins, Home Etc. and Gerald Wells Hair Professionals have relocated, while Gerald Wells Barber, White Summer and Chateau Gateaux have all launched very successfully. The introduction of Melissa’s, Sportman’s Warehouse, ToyZone and Dis-Chem will further bolster the Lifestyle Centre offering. Melissa’s The Food Store, located between the Woolworths and Home Etc. in Lifestyle Centre, will incorporate both a food store and coffee shop. Sportsman’s Warehouse, Southern Africa’s biggest sports equipment and sportswear store, will offer the Ballito market a wide selection of sports products, apparel and equipment. ToyZone, a specialist mega toy store guaranteed to keep the kids happy, will take pride of place next to the new Dis-Chem.

“Our vision is to provide everyday convenience and simplicity of shopping, and to celebrate family and life the Ballito way,” said Rencken. With Baby City, Lupa, Mythos, Salsa, Mo’s Noodles, Holiday and The Market still to come, it appears that Lifestyle Centre is well on the road to doing just this.