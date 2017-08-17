Girls clean up top awards at North Coast Regional Eskom Expo for Young Scientists

On 3 August over 150 learners from Empangeni, Richards Bay and the surrounding North Coast region competed at University of Zululand’s Bhekuzulu Hall with remarkable innovations.

The excited participants presented their hypotheses, research results and conclusions to a team of discerning judges in the hope of earning a medal and/or to get the chance to take part in the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF) in Johannesburg from 3-6 October.

Early in the day the Eskom Expo Regional Director, Mr. Bheki Manzi shared that North Coast is a high-achieving, albeit very young region for the Eskom Expo, launching their first regional finals in 2011. In the first two years of the region’s competition, learners went on to win gold medals in the finals at ISF, some of whom were chosen to go on to compete at other prestigious international science fairs abroad.

All learners were hoping for top marks and to receive a medal or snag the coveted prize of category winner.

Most impressive this year was the keenness of learners to be using their passion and knowledge of Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths and Innovation (STEMI) concepts to solve problems that directly affect them, their own families at home, and their own schools and neighbours.

Two remarkable projects tackled issues of access for differently-abled learners and the need for increased efficiency of solar panels in the home.

Minenhle Nkwanyane and Nkosinathi Mbatha, Grade 12 leaners from Ongoye High School, presented their project, which recycles broken mirrors and glass to reflect and intensify the sun’s rays onto a solar panel for domestic power generation. “This panel produces about 10 Watts, and the broken mirrors intensify the sun’s rays and raises the 10 Watts to 20 Watts” said Mbatha.

After learning about the daily difficulties of deaf learners through a family member, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Leon Hani from Hlamvana Senior Secondary School, developed a system of illuminated school ‘bells’ for the classroom.

“The problem is the deaf learners have no bell to send them to the classes, to tell them ‘now it’s break time’, ‘now it’s assembly time’, ‘it’s a change in periods’” said Mkhwanazi. “That’s why we decided to make a model that would act like a bell that will indicate [visually] to help them.”

Across the twenty-four categories, it was clear that many of the learners were particularly keen on solving environmental problems. Other highlights across the presentations covered a mix of quirky ideas and thought-provoking investigations. These included a cowdung-fuelled cooking stove, analysing why learners fall asleep in class, and condensing moisture in the air to make drinking water.

Executive Director of the Eskom Expo, Parthy Chetty, is proud of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists and the great strides children have taken to meet the objectives of the competition: “The competition unearths the country’s brightest young minds and presents to them the many exciting career opportunities available in the diverse scientific world.”

Prize-giving:

At the end of an exciting day, learners gathered in front of the stage for the moment they’d all been eagerly been waiting for.

In a fitting introduction to women’s month, the Eskom special awards for Best Development Project, Best Women’s Project, Best Energy Project and Best Energy Efficiency project were all won by female learners.

The Eskom Special Award winners:

Best Female Winner: Sayuri Naidoo; Grade 9; Grantleigh College; “Cost efficiency of a tumble dryer”

Best Development Project: Seluleko Masuku; Grade 9; Sikhulangemfundo Secondary School; “Harvested active sludge treatment”

Best Energy Project: Nomcebo Nkosi & Nobuhle Mdletshe; Grade 10; Ikhandlela Secondary School; “Generating electricity using Piezoelectric crystals”

Best Energy Efficiency Project: Samkelo Sikhosana; Grade 11; Birdswood Secondary School; “Smart TV made smarter”

Each of the category winners was thrilled with their achievements and the parents, educators and guests in attendance were proud of the results attained by the ambitious learners. Best primary school and best senior school were awarded to Arboretum Primary and Grantleigh College respectively whose crowds cheered as their learners collected medal after medal.