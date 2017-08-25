Big brands launch at Ballito Lifestyle Centre

Thursday, 24 August saw the culmination of months of planning and construction, as three new big

box offerings opened their doors at Ballito’s Lifestyle Centre. Dis-Chem (1 700m2), Sportsman’s Warehouse (1 400m2) and ToyZone (850m2) launched as planned to the delight of local shoppers and

Centre Management alike. “These three big brands are closely aligned to our vision of providing

everyday convenience and simplicity of shopping, and celebrating family and life the Ballito way,”

said Lifestyle Centre co-owner, Bruce Rencken.

ToyZone had shoppers queuing outside their doors to take advantage of their opening specials. Hair

4 U and Scarla May shared in the excitement with the launch of their larger, lovelier stores in new

positions close to Dis-Chem and ToyZone.

The centre also reopened their covered parking and revealed the new high-level roof covering and

newly laid non-slip tiling. A staircase and two lifts will service this area of the centre. Rencken

confirmed that “The lifts will be operational in early September”.

As the centre starts to fulfil its promise of providing a differentiated offering for the discerning

Ballito shopper, the focus of Centre Management will now turn to completing the remaining

components. The Eat Street area, which will offer fine dining in a family-friendly, street-scene

environment, will soon be the home of Mythos, Lupa, Salsa, Catch and Mo’s Noodles, who will join

the existing Beira Alta and Zaras, along with Imbizo Art, Cape Union Mart and Trappers, all of which

have remained trading during the disruption. The Market promises artisanal, fresh food from a

variety of local vendors, including Homegrown Organic Produce, Yoli’s Bakery, Taylor’s Meats,

Robson’s Brewery, The Juice Kitchen, Scoop Ice Cream, Science of Coffee, The Bavarian Butchery and

Delicatessen, We Are Food, Cumin & Coriander, and Olive-A-Twist, amongst others. Baby City is also

set to join the ranks by the end of October 2017.

“We want Lifestyle Centre to be the local, authentic and convenient shopping experience, focused

on food, family and well-being,” said Rencken.