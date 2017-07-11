Free Family Entertainment to Raise Money for Local Charities

Saturday 19th August 2017 * 10am – 4pm * Wow Office Park, Gourly Road, Ballito

With everything in life costing money, the WOW Family Fest is a breath of fresh air offering a fun family day out full of freebies – with free entrance, free parking, free entertainment and free kids games. Market stalls, showcasing local businesses products and services, will also be present for all the family to enjoy browsing around. What makes this event even more outstanding is that all profits made on the day from the auctions will be split equally between 3 local charities: Kwa.mama care centre, Sables Creatures and Vision 153.

Both young and old can expect to be entertained throughout the day. There will be a variety of activities for children including: Rugby Tots, Playball, Lazertag, DRUMTIME, face painting, jumping castles, kiddies pedicures and even an obstacle course set up by Gekotrix. Parents and children can enjoy a short play put on by Dolphin Coast Pre-Primary School showcasing their theatrical abilities in a half hour production. Teens can look forward to a modelling contest whereby Karen Landman, from Simply Models, will be crowning a Mr and Miss WOW on the day. And finally, adults can enjoy wandering around admiring the various sports cars on show, not to mention roaming through the numerous market stalls where clothing, gifts, accessories and lots more will be on show.

You won’t go hungry either as there will be fine Portuguese and Indian cuisine available to purchase as well as boerewors rolls, hotdogs, hamburgers, cool drinks and a flapjack and pancake stall, all of which can be enjoyed whilst listening to some live musical entertainment.

To top this day off, there will be a professional auctioneer who will be auctioning off some incredible prizes which have been very generously donated from several local companies. These companies have sponsored and donated a variety of goods, from sleeping bags to a solid wood coffee table, knowing that all the proceeds raised will be going to help the chosen charities.

Kwa.mama care centre is a non-profit organisation that runs a free pre-school with more than 200 registered little ones, as well as a soup kitchen that feeds besides their own children, approximately 50 old and ill people. Kwa.mama completely depends on donations and volunteers. The permanent working members, who are people from local township Shakashead, do not get paid with money; instead they receive tokens that are redeemed in the Token Shop. This shop is filled with any and every crumb Kwa.mama volunteers are able to catch and collect. Kwa.mama needs financial assistance to cover dry food, gas and many other necessary consumables.

Sables Creatures is a pro-life animal rescue organisation whose mission is to help homeless, abused, neglected animals and provide assistance in caring for their pets to pet owners, who live in poverty in under-privileged areas. Sables Creatures focus on treating sick animals, spaying, mass vaccinations, deworming, feeding, educating the public on humane treatment of animals and providing kennels for those that have no shelter. As well as performing emergency rescues, they also rescue neglected or unwanted pets and try to find them loving homes. They are always in need of donations to help with their vet bills and are grateful for any help they receive.

At Vision 153 they are passionate about “Changing lives, through intentional acts of kindness.” They currently support 1448 widows and children. Of that, 787 are children under the age of 7, 206 are children aged 8 – 17 years, and 455 are 18 and older – mostly elderly widows. The people they support are some of the most destitute within our local communities and are either too young or too old to work to support themselves. Vision 153 offer support by virtue of food and clothing along with any other items they can provide to change their current situation. Their NPO is run by 11 individuals, of which 80% are volunteers with full time jobs and businesses. Vision 153 rely strictly on donations and fundraising and have no government assistance. At Vision 153, they do what they can to make a difference. Vision 153 are a voice for those who don’t have one, bringing hope where there is none.

This initiative of having an inexpensive, fun, family day out has been masterminded and orchestrated by Jen Meyer from WOW Studios – Professional Hair, Nail and Make-up Artists. Jen feels that to do any activity nowadays is so expensive, and there’s not often a chance to have an enjoyable day out where everyone in the family is able to be entertained for free. Her family, who own WOW Cutting and are specialists in making customized wooden furniture, support her decision to organize a family experience whilst still giving back to local charities, and have offered to host it in their business park premises, where there is ample space and parking. So if you are looking for a fun, inexpensive family outing whereby you can also support your favourite charities, pop round to the WOW Family Fest on the 19th August 2017 from 10-4pm at the WOW Office Park, Gourly Road, Ballito.

For more information about the Wow Cutting Family, or if you would like to offer help to any of the mentioned charities, please visit

www.wow.cutting.co.za

www.kwamama.co.za

www.facebook.com/Sables-creatures-1505333586405825

www.vision153.co.za

Furthermore, if you would like to set up a stall or would like to donate prizes for the raffles or auction to raise funds for these well deserving charities, please contact Jen on 073 155 3723.