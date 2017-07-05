Tinley Manor Parkrun is officially here!

After a successful training day with the Palm Lakes Residents and the Parkrun Team, all in preparation for their opening day, Tinley Manor Parkrun is ready for their official launch, led by Bruce and Gill Fordyce, on 8th July 2017.

This is a wonderful outing for friends, families and sociable pets to enjoy a scenic 5 km route of either walking or jogging. Parkrun is a global initiative started in 2004 and now operating in 15 countries, over five continents, supported by over two million weekly participants, who have to date, covered a whopping 113 million kilometres!

The best part is that it is free and is an opportunity for young and old, fit and unfit to get out into the fresh air, enjoy nature, great fellowship and lots of laughs. It creates an opportunity to compete against oneself, using the unique Parkrun software system that supports the initiative.

After the event you can expect to find delicious coffee (Daily Dose) and snacks on sale and guests are encouraged to linger and relax in the beautiful surroundings.

For the golf enthusiasts, Hilton Anderson is in attendance to provide either a golf lesson or some worthwhile tips on the Driving Range.

“When we opened registrations a week ago, we were the smallest Parkrun in the world and through great support from our local residents, we have outgrown 12 other Parkruns!” says Kim Blevin from Numz Adventure Island. “It’s great to see the local support from families who enjoy getting out into the fresh air and exercising.”

Be sure to join in the fun on the 8th July, as the team would love you and the family to come along and join in the fun!

Register here:

http://www.parkrun.co.za/tinleymanor/