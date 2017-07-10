Demand for property continues to increase within Mount Edgecombe’s Kindlewood Estate

Security, community, location and facilities are some of the reasons residential estates continue to attract investors, with buyers looking towards the enticing KwaZulu-Natal North Coast for the vibrant yet comfortable lifestyle it affords. This places Mount Edgecombe’s Kindlewood Estate in prime position, offering an incredibly valuable investment opportunity across the age bracket.

Immediately recognising the inherent worth of Kindlewood, Collins Residential – the largest privately-owned development entity in the province – created two residential developments within the estate, The Links and The Wolds, with the construction of its third development, the Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village (MERV), underway.

“There is huge interest in Kindlewood Estate and with good reason,” explained Murray Collins, CEO of Collins Residential, part of the H. Collins & Sons Group. “The estate has unbelievable value with a range of facilities situated in a magnificent setting. The 24-hour security, established using latest technology, also ensures residents can take full advantage the estate’s expansive facilities without any concern for safety.”

Collins said that the lifestyle Kindlewood can offer its residents is one of the main reasons they continue to develop within the estate.

“There is an incredible sense of community that is nurtured by the pristine natural environment found in abundance throughout the estate. The wonderful KwaZulu-Natal weather really encourages an active, outdoor lifestyle and every feature of the estate has been designed to accommodate this.”

The demand for this type of living is evident from data provided by Lightstone Property which indicates a 41% increase in the price of freehold properties, with property transfers amounting to R46 million at Kindlewood the last 12 months. The location’s suitability to young families is also mirrored by the fact that 68% of homeowners within the estate are younger than 49 years.

A major drawcard is Kindlewood’s facilities which include a swimming pool, community centre, tennis courts, cricket nets and jogging paths. The estate is also positioned near a wetland valley which attracts a wealth of local bird and wildlife, with breathtaking views, all mere minutes away from Gateway, the vibrant uMhlanga town centre and the inviting uMhlanga beaches. King Shaka International Airport is also a 20-minute drive away, easily accessed by the nearby N2.

The architectural style of each residential area is sophisticated and contemporary while the earthy tones of the face brick, cream walls and green roofs perfectly complement the natural landscape that is so integral to the estate.

Although the 38 homes within The Wolds at Kindlewood are all sold, there is availability at this new development known as The Links at Kindlewood, with the first residents set to take occupancy this June. The remaining spacious, 3-bedroom units within this world-class development are set in the prime, north-facing location, all offering luxury open-plan living as well as a double garage. The units are available on both a sales and rental basis.

“It is extremely rare to find a sectional title development within a secure, gated estate in greater Umhlanga that is near completion, especially one that is selling at only R17000/m² and less,” said Collins. “

Realising a need for a dedicated retirement village and quality frail care centre, Collins Residential undertook its largest development in Kindlewood, the Mount Edgecombe Retirement Village (MERV). The first retirement development in the greater uMhlanga area in a decade, MERV will comprise about 260 units and has already seen significant pre-sale success with construction of Phase 1 and the frail care centre underway.

MERV will consist of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom single-level sectional title units as well as freestanding homes, designed with a focus on spaciously comfortable living. An injection of R100 million into the frail care facility has pushed the development onto a new level, making it the biggest facility of its kind in KwaZulu-Natal. The building, which is just under 6 000m², has 112 beds and about 100 employees, all dedicated to providing excellent healthcare through a multi-disciplinary approach.

“A smaller facility meant limitations related to staff hire and we wanted to ensure we attracted quality staff who could assist residents in a fully-equipped healthcare centre,” said Collins. “There is a shortage of this type of product with a healthcare facility. The prices are also extremely competitive, particularly considering there are no transfer duty costs.”

Collins Residential has an impressive record of developments throughout KwaZulu-Natal, including Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate on the North Coast and Emberton Estate in Hillcrest. Renowned for setting the precedent in professionalism, quality and delivery, Collins Residential’s Kindlewood developments are cementing this as one of the most sought-after estates in the province.