ANNOUNCING THE TOP 10 FINALISTS IN THE WOLFTRAP STEAKHOUSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

The Wolftrap Steakhouse Championships is again hunting down South Africa’s greatest steakhouse to find the national champion for 2017!

The first round has been completed. This was a public voting phase to identify South Africa’s favourite steakhouses, and the 10 that gathered the most votes have now made it through to the judging round.

The Top Ten 2017 Finalists in alphabetical order are:

Beef Boys Grill, Potchefstroom – North West

HQ, Cape Town – Western Cape

Jayz Grill, Pietermaritzburg – KwaZulu Natal

Karoo Cattle and Land – Irene, Pretoria – Gauteng

Little Havana, Umhlanga Rocks – KwaZulu Natal (2015 Champion)

Rare Grill, Kenilworth – Western Cape

The Cricketer, East London – Eastern Cape

The Godfather, Centurion, Pretoria – Gauteng

The Grumpy Griller, George – Southern Cape

The Local Grill, Parktown North, Johannesburg – Gauteng (2013, 2014 and 2016 Champion)

This judges’ round during June is a steak show-down during which a team of expert judges, led by Pete Goffe-Wood, well-known MasterChef judge, visit the Top 10 to test the field. The steakhouses don’t know when the judges will arrive and each will be assessed on a score-sheet that’s designed to separate the good from the great – looking at the total experience but focussing on the quality of the steak.

The big reveal will take place at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday 18 July at noon at the current Steakhouse Champion, The Local Grill in Parktown North.

Steakhouse Championships Awards and Prizes

In addition to Awards for the Top Ten Steakhouses and the Trophy for The Wolftrap Steakhouse Champion for 2017, this year there will be further Special Awards, including but not limited to: Newcomer of the Year, Chain Steakhouse of the Year and Steakhouse Legend of the Year.

The 2017 Champion will also receive one 12-bottle case of The Wolftrap wine each week for the duration of the Championship year and will host the following year’s Championships Awards ceremony.

General information

Steak is a South African passion and the steakhouse is our favourite national restaurant. The Wolftrap Steakhouse Championships is now in its fifth year. Previous winners are: Little Havana, Umhlanga Rocks (2015); The Local Grill, Parktown North (2013, 2014 and 2016)

The Wolftrap Steakhouse Championships

www.facebook.com/SteakHunter

twitter.com/thesteakhunter

#SteakChamps

www.steakhunter.co.za

info@steakhunter.co.za