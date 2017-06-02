The Toyota WARRIOR powered by Reebok is SA’s biggest obstacle course race, and will be hitting KZN on 19 and 20 August.

Set against a backdrop of pristine beaches, unspoiled forest, rivers and estuaries, the Blythedale Coastal Estate is the perfect setting for an adventure.

True to form, the Toyota WARRIOR powered by Reebok keeps evolving and getting bigger and even better! This will be the first time that the event will take to the beach for a weekend of extreme obstacle course racing. Competitors will be challenged to #BeMore than ever and can choose between 3 categories, as individuals or as part of a team. Corporate packages are available for a one of a kind team building experience. The brand new Reebok Sprint Race will also be a new feature at KZN, where a shorter course with big prize money ensures action-packed and exciting racing.

The WARRIOR weekend is a fun-filled family affair with something for everyone to enjoy. The WARRIOR Kids Zone allow parents to take part while the young ones play to heart’s delight under the supervision of child-minders. Kids can try also enjoy their very own specifically designed obstacle course for as many muddy rounds as they wish. With live entertainment, a beer tent, a variety of food stalls and activations on venue, there is sure to be a vibe.

Toyota #WARRIOR5 powered by Reebok is not to be missed!

www.warrior.co.za