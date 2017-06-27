ROCKING THE DAISIES ANNOUNCES 2017 LINE-UP

Rocking the Daisies proudly announces the full 2017 line-up! Main features of this year’s festival include Flume (DJ set), Two Door Cinema Club, Black Coffee, The Naked and Famous, Joey Bada$$, Cassper Nyovest, Snakehips, Sam Paganini, Patrick Topping, Riky Rick, Fokofpolisiekar, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Ray Phiri and Beatenberg.

As a music and lifestyle festival, Rocking the Daisies sets itself apart through its ability to year-on-year offer finely curated line-ups that cater for the broad, diverse audience that the festival attracts. The carefully selected blend of international talent, South Africa’s best and tomorrow’s stars, provides a perfect focal point for an event continually hailed as the leader in its field. Every year 25,000 festival fans make their annual pilgrimage to Darling in the Western Cape to attend Africa’s biggest festival of its kind. The four-day fest is now in its twelfth year and delivers on its promise of being a multi-genre mix of music, groundbreaking production design and creative spaces.

After years of high demand, 25-year-old Grammy-winning Australian producer Flume (Harley Streten) is finally set to headline Rocking the Daisies, bringing his highly visual set and globally renowned, experimental, future bass sound to the South African stage. He’s just won Best Dance/Electronic Album for ‘Skin’ at the 2017 Grammy Awards, which follows eight ARIA Award-wins in his native Australia, including Album of the Year. ‘Skin’ includes the 2x Platinum-certified song “Never Be Like You” featuring Kai and the Platinum-certified single ‘Say It’ featuring Tove Lo. Since his 2012 breakout with the release of his self-titled debut, Flume continues to receive feverish support from fans and critics alike, becoming one of the first artists to top 200 million Soundcloud streams and one of the world’s most popular on Spotify.

Two Door Cinema Club join the star-filled line up with their infectious alt-pop sound. Singer Alex Trimble, guitarist Sam Halliday and bassist Kevin Baird formed the band in 2008 and have released three highly acclaimed albums; Platinum-certified ‘Tourist History’, ‘Beacon’ and their latest offering, the Bowie and Prince inspired ‘Gameshow’, which is by far their most enthralling and danceable record. Headlining festivals across the globe, Two Door Cinema Club has solidified themselves as a global force and their set promises to be an exhilarating experience for all Daisies fans.

Few words reflect the impact that Black Coffee has had on South African music. He now returns to Rocking the Daisies as one of the world’s most relevant and in-demand artists. With thrilling performances at festivals such as Coachella and Ultra Miami, a summer residency in Ibiza and what appears as an endless list of accolades, including a series of Platinum Certified tracks and a wealth of Metro FM Awards, SAMA’s and Channel O awards, Black Coffee’s superstar profile is unchallenged. In 2016 he collected the award for the Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards ; the first South African to do and he recently collaborated with Drake on the song “Get It Together” which was released in March 2017.

Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, The Naked and Famous is a must-see act at Daisies. Their soaring songs stacked with anthemic hooks will make your weekend. Their third and latest album ‘Simple Forms’ was released in late 2016 and the group has been busy touring extensively since, including a US tour as support for Blink 182. Their release ‘Young Blood’ has been featured in numerous films and speaks as an anthem to an entire generation.

American, independent hip-hop artist Joey Bada$$ comes from Brooklyn, New York. With his rugged style, Joey Bada$$ is placed among hip-hop’s elite and is a staple in the industry for maintaining an authentic, unique and versatile sound. His music is raw and original with his debut studio album, ‘B4.da.$$’ selling 56,000 units in its opening week making it the #1 rap and #1 independent album in the country. When not touring the US and playing overseas festivals, Joey creates original music for soundtracks, such as ‘Southpaw’. Joey is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming album ‘ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$’ featuring J. Cole, ScHoolboy Q and Styles P, which is set for immanent release on 4 July 2017.

South African producer and rapper Cassper Nyovest is one of the country’s highest profile hip hop entertainers. With 18 awards under his belt and Platinum certified track ‘Refiloe’, Cassper is affectionately referred to as ‘Mr. Fill Up’ by locals, for filling The Dome with 20,000 fans in 2015 and for 2016’s filling of Orlando Stadium; a 40,000 capacity venue in a game changing moment for the hip hop genre in South Africa. Joining the Daisies line-up for the first time, his chart-topping hits fused with his magnetic charisma never fail to guarantee an incredible live show.

London based production duo Snakehips (Oliver Lee and James Carter) are hot on the Daisies fans’ wish list! Best known for their 2015 single ‘All My Friends’, they made their name with Hype Machine chart-topping remixes for Banks, The Weeknd, Bondax and Wild Belle, which between them have notched up more than 30 million plays on Soundcloud and YouTube. Having performed at major festivals in the UK and abroad, Daisies fans can expect a set that’s both retro and modern, driven as much by melody as by hip hop beats and shimmering synth, with tracks such as ‘Days With You’ being as dreamily laid back as dance-floor friendly. With two #1’s on the local chart, their signature sound is a sensual, up-to-date take on old school R&B and hip hop, don’t miss them!

Italian DJ and producer Sam Paganini’s unique musical journey has achieved great success both on the underground circuit as well as on the mainstream channels. Beside his studio work and production time, Sam’s DJ appearances are among the most requested by promoters worldwide. His sets are characterized by powerful grooves and have been described as ‘Sexy Groovy Dark Techno’, which speaks volumes, literally, on what to expect from his performances. Since 1996, a landmark year for him thanks to the worldwide success of his track ‘Zoe’, Sam’s stylistic experimentations have gone from strength to strength with tracks like 2014’s ‘Rave’ becoming an instant classic that stayed on the N°1 Beatport Techno spot for more than two months, and for more than a year and a half in its overall chart, gaining more than eight million clicks on Youtube, becoming the most clicked Techno track ever.

Award winning DJ Patrick Topping has burst onto the global scene and cemented his place in the of the top-tier of dance music. Part the new wave of electronic music producers coming from the north of England, he is a pioneering force for a generation of upcoming artists, reflected in recently being voted 11th in Resident Advisor’s Top100 DJ’s of 2016 and picked as 15th by Mixmag. As well as his ability to conjure up dancefloor bombs, this prodigious talent has also made his name as a prolific producer, with a long list of stellar releases. Since his debut release in 2013, he has secured seven different Beatport #1s and has also remixed artists such as Matador, Booka Shade and Steve Lawler, with his remix of Raumastik’s ‘Dem A Pree’ becoming one of the biggest tracks of 2016.

Leading the charge from the infamous hills of Bellville Rock City, Fokofpolisiekar needs little introduction. Infamous for their powerful live shows, these local legends have always done things differently, from using a crowdfunding platform to release an album, to creating the clean, crisp malt ‘Fokof’ lager. Expect a total jol from their set!

South African producer and rapper Riky Rick’s first performance at Daisies is, without a doubt, going to be one of the festival highlights! He’s a game changer; he’s raw, he’s inspiring, he’s a culture king. Influenced by early kwaito and hip hop, Riky has managed to carve a lane for himself as one of SA’s most electrifying performers and rap artists. His eclectic style has found the perfect synergy between South African township life and international appeal. His latest album ‘Family Values’ was certified Platinum and was in the Top 20 African Albums of 2015. He has won numerous awards for his music, most notably the MTV Africa Award for best music video, a Loerie Award for his short film Exodus and two SA Hip Awards.

Die Heuwels Fantasties have had the music industry at their feet right from the start. As one of the most successful Afrikaans alternative pop rock acts in the country, they are considered the music pioneers of their generation and have won every notable award in SA. Hunter Kennedy, Pierre Greeff and Frederick den Hartog make up the band, with Sheldon Yoko recently joining them as drummer. Since their inception in 2008, their energetic live performances have gathered large and diverse crowds, gripping fans at festivals such as Aardklop, Innibos, OppiKoppi and KKNK. They’ve also shared the stage with local and international acts, including opening for Kings of Leon in 2012. Their first three albums, ‘Die Heuwels Fantasties’, ‘Wilder as die Wildtuin’ and ‘Alles wat Mal is’, all reached Gold status within a short period of time.

Iconic South African jazz legend Ray Phiri will also be playing Daisies for the first time. He became founding member of the Cannibals in the 1970s and when they disbanded, Ray founded Stimela, with whom he conceived Gold and Platinum-selling albums. In the 1980’s Paul Simon asked Ray to join his Graceland project which was so successful that they collaborated again on Simon’s ‘Rhythm of the Saints’ album, which saw him perform on stages such as Central Park and Madison Square Garden as well as appearing on top television shows in the United States. In 2012 Paul Simon organised a Graceland anniversary tour which Ray also participated in. Phiri has received many awards in recognition for his contribution in the music industry, one of these is the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver awarded to him by the South African president. This was to honour his sterling contribution to the South African music industry and the successful use of arts as an instrument of social transformation.

Since the release of their debut album, ‘The Hanging Gardens of Beatenberg’, this Cape Town-based band has upended entrenched notions of what constitutes South African music. Beatenberg’s sublimely crafted pop is rooted in indigenous styles but also draws an intoxicating mix of influences (reggae, jazz, classical, kwaito, house) that have helped turn the three-piece into chart toppers and multiple award-winners at home. Steered by songwriter Matthew Field’s literate lyrics and underpinned by the highly-accomplished playing of Field (guitar), Ross Dorkin (bass) and Robin Brink (bass), Beatenberg is poised for an international breakthrough, starting with a collaboration with Mumford & Sons on their Johannesburg EP and an appearance on Later… with Jools Holland.

This year’s line-up is an endless list of incredible talent and includes names like Bongeziwe Mabandla, Sibot x Toyota, Shortstraw, Felix Laband, Alice Phoebe Lou, DJ Dimplez, PHFat, The Kiffness, YoungtaCPT, DJ Lag, Shekhinah, Speedsta, Floyd Lavine, Rubber Duc, Kid Fonque, Timo ODV, Diamond Thug, Frank Casino, Haezer, Kenzhero, Grimehouse, Niskerone, Strange Loving, DJ Azhul, Sho Madjozi, Tune Raider, Lucy Kruger, Josh Kempen, Vato Kayde, The Sweet Resistance, Rumswinger, Hi, I’m K-$, Mvelo, Bruce Loko, Shane Eagle, Rudeboyz, Leeu, Brother, Lady M, JNN KPN, Dogstarr, Siphe Tebeka B2B Dark Light, Dunn Kidda, Rebel Clef, Linda Meyer, Soulcraft, Patty Monroe, Vuyo Renene, Leighton Moody B2B Cassiem Latief, Rob Toca B2B Ashton, Pierre-Estienne B2B Julz Sanchez, Abby Nurock, White Nite, Pascoe, Brett Aitken B2B Dane Stirrat, Miss CJ B2B Douglas Olsson, VJ Jonno, Uncool Luke, CTRL Room, Nick Grater, Chad Da Don, Dirty Skittlez, Aux Gawd, Chrizz Beatz, GinaJeanz, D_Know, Paradise Citizens, Dan Tempo, Dwson, Lazersharkk ft Miki San Tzu, Paul Waxon, Tommy Gun B2B Mudblud, Daddy Warbucks and Sebastian Dark, and many, many more…

Steyn Entertainment, the team behind the event, has shaken things up this year by injecting new energy into the festival format and refreshing the offering. Daisies is not just about the music, it has something for everyone and promises to be a deeply immersive experience.

If you want to get closer to the acts, check out @rockingthedaisy Instagram every Wednesday as one artist on the #RTD2017 line-up will be taking over the event’s account for an entire day. You’ll get a glimpse into their life and what you can expect from their Daisies performance through Instagram Stories.

TICKETS, ACCOMODATION AND CASHLESS

Visit www.RockingtheDaisies.com for tickets and accommodation. Phase 1 and 2 tickets are sold out. Tickets for the 3rd and final phase are available for R1,050 (excluding booking fees).

The festival’s 100% cashless this year, meaning it’ll be faster, more efficient and safer for all festival-goers.

Daisies will launch new experiences and cool festival changes over the next few months, so keep your eye on its pages to be the first in the know.

Watch the 2016 aftermovie here.

