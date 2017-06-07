Park Your Age At The Door!

Holiday creativity for ages 6-60, the H+G Maker Space awaits

This winter holiday the ECR House & Garden Show invites kids aged 6-60 (and beyond) to experience a bright new program of mind expanding skills – the H+G Maker Space.

Co-ordinated and facilitated by The MakerSpace, visitors will experience an interactive revolving exhibit featuring ten activities aimed at inspiring creativity. 45 minutes in length and starting on the hour, every hour, parents are encouraged to participate with their kids in this colour-filled playground of the mind.

Visitors to H+G Maker Space, will experience the wonder of 3D printing pen design, science experiments run by ‘Little Lab Coats’, make your own robotics and electronics, lino printing, first person view (FPV) radio controlled car driving, ‘Dad & Me’ wood working (focusing on furniture and wood-derby cars), and even soldering for seniors and juniors.

Peering even deeper into the future of creative fun are demonstrations on laser etched cutting boards, cupcake icing 3D printers, and 3D scanning and 3D printing of visitor’s heads!

Daytime prices at the H+G Maker Space range from R50 to R200 per activity, and festivities run throughout the day. During the evenings the big kid playground is in even fuller swing with workshops aimed exclusively at adults.

‘Distillery 031’ offers gin and spirits tasting while the artisan coffee barista experience brings the world of gourment coffee craft to anyone willing to learn. Restless hands find relief with a leather wallet workshop on one night and a tutorial in galvanised pipe light construction on another, while Arduino Robotics build take the daytime robotics demonstration and flip it inside out with a new level of animated human mastery.

In all of these activities ECR H&G Show and The Makerspace are extending a meaningful invitation for you and your kids to enjoy and experience the latest in innovation and technology.

The Makerspace have made it their mission to inspire all by expressing their creativity in a physical way. Makerspace events are aimed at people getting together, working creatively and inspiring each other, while engaging with new and old technology to build a bottom up economy.

“The H+G Maker Space is an amazing addition to our revitalised vision for the ECR H & G Show, to ‘refresh, inside and out’,” said new Show Director Cairey Baxter-Bruce. “It’s a fourth industrial revolution, a space in which ‘Makers’ get together to build a hands-on future based on fun-filled and creative technology. We cannot wait to see visitors getting involved, and broadening their creative minds.”

Adult ‘Maker’ classes begin at 6pm. Book online at www.themakerspace.co.za/show.