Hottest musical acts set to rock the north coast at The Ballito Pro, presented by Billabong

Fierce surfing action, searing cooking contests, non-stop sports’ activities and daily entertainment are planned for 2017’s Ballito Pro, presented by Billabong with this annual holiday festival culminating in two days of incredible musical talent at The Cadbury 5Star Ballito Pro FREE Music Concerts Powered by 5FM.

This all-star concert will take over the Salt Rock Beach Stage on Thursday, 6 and Friday, 7 Julyfeaturing a cross-section of South African musical genres including urban, rap, electronic, pop, indie and folk.

“This year, festival-goers will be given the chance to watch 10 of South Africa’s best musicians and DJs in one of the province’s most beautiful settings, all free of charge,” said event co-ordinator, Collette Bundy. “The varied line-up will showcase the incredible range of talent within the country, suited to a mix of tastes and interests.”

Getting the concert going on Thursday, 6 July is South African rapper Smiso ‘Okmalumkoolkat’ Zwane, bringing beats from his latest album, Mlazi Milano. Gauteng’s multi-award-winning rapper, Kwesta, will then take to the stage to prove exactly why he stole the show at the recent South African Music Awards. Kwesta walked away with a list of titles, including Best Collaboration Album, Samro’s Highest Airplay of the Year, SAMPRA Highest Airplay of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Male Artist of the Year and Best Album of the Year for his Dakar II album and hit single, Ngud.

One of Durban’s hottest electronic duo’s, Snapbvck – consisting of Ryan James and Rhys Fataar – will bring the ‘Noise’ with hits from their debut album, ‘Forget the Name’ which is already making waves in the music industry. The energy levels are set to rise even further when one of the country’s most versatile musicians, Ph Madubela aka DJ p.H, shows off his incredible talent for dropping the beat at just the right time. And, bringing the first night to an epic close is the man who was born to entertain, DJ Lloyd. The audience can look forward to this icon’s vibey sound backed by some serious dance music experience.

Forming part of the official After Dark Parties taking place at Crush Nightclub, upcoming talent will get a chance to showcase their musical know-how during the Battle of the DJs with the winner taking to the stage at The Cadbury 5Star Ballito Pro FREE Music Concerts Powered by 5FM Thursday set.

One of the country’s most in-demand musicians, Matthew Mole, will prove his impressive singer/songwriter talent on the beach stage as the opening act for day two of The Cadbury 5Star Ballito Pro FREE Music Concerts Powered by 5FM on Friday, 7 July. This pop-folk musical set will be followed by the unmistakable sound of Desmond and the Tutus whose style has been described as ‘an awesome blend of rock n roll, indie kwela, pop and genius’. Renowned as one of the country’s best live acts, it will take a band of supreme ability to follow. And December Streets is just that. This Pretoria-based indie rock band has an eclectic rhythm and great beats that unite musical genres and people.

After breaking onto the South African music stage in 2016 as an Idols competitor, Pietermaritzburg’s Matt Gardiner has impressed audiences with his strong vocals and captivating performances. Describing music as his life, Gardiner names Mumford & Sons as well as fellow performer, Matthew Mole, as some of his biggest musical influences. This talented one-man-band is preparing to put on another entertaining gig.

Also taking to the stage on Friday are the acoustic duo of Rudi Greyvenstein and Gary Nixon who make up The Kickstands, a band whose mellow vibe links them back to their KwaZulu-Natal South Coast roots. The two have the enviable ability of creating an amazingly effortless sound that appeals to a variety of tastes and their understated manner explodes on stage wealth of musical talent. Established in 2009, the pair have played more than a thousand gigs across southern Africa, with their live performances characterised by a unique, improvised and energetic sound that wins them fans wherever they go. Anyone who hasn’t watched this band live are in for a special treat.

Closing off the set in some serious style is the hugely energetic, Kyle Cassim. Playing anything from deep soulful house to electronic dance music, while always reading the crowd, Cassim is sure to keep the audience dancing to the very end.

“We are so excited that Cadbury 5Star gets to be part of the Ballito Pro for a second time in a row and we can’t wait for our fans to enjoy these fantastic artists in a beautiful setting,” said Grant van Niekerk, Mondelez SA Category Lead for Chocolate.

The Cadbury 5Star Ballito Pro FREE Music Concerts Powered by 5FM is a fantastic addition to the festival’s action-packed programme which includes extreme motocross performances by Bruce and Brent le Riche, sponsored by Monster Energy Drink; the Night of Food & Wine cooking contests and entertainment on Tuesday, 4 and Wednesday, 5 July; a host of shopping opportunities at the Retail Delight; sports fun and beach action at the Coca Cola Football Arena and ongoing children’s entertainment at the Willard Beach Kids’ Zone. The Save the Waves campaign will run throughout the festival, encouraging waste recycling while educating beach-goers about ocean conservation.

The musical entertainment also continues at the official After Dark Parties taking place at Ballito’s biggest nightlife venue, Crush Nightclub, with the two dance floors hosting some of the country’s hottest DJs from 30 June to 9 July.

All this fantastic action is centred around the longest-running professional surfing event taking place at Willard Beach. Don’t miss out on any of the action at The Ballito Pro, presented by Billabong, from 27 June to 9 July.

The Cadbury 5Star Ballito Pro FREE Music Concerts Powered by 5FM Line-Up

THURSDAY, 6 JULY

Okmalumkoolkat

Kwesta

Snapbvck

PH

DJ Lloyd

Crush Nightclub Battle of the DJs winner

FRIDAY, 7 JULY

Matthew Mole

Desmond & the Tutus

December Streets

The Kickstands

Matt Gardiner

Kyle Cassim

For more information, visit:

Website: www.theballitopro.com

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ theballitopro/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/TheBallitoPro

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ TheBallitoPro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ theballitopro

Snapchat: Username – TheBallitoPro