Celebrate real, handmade stuff at this year’s East Coast Radio House & Garden Show

In an age of virtual this and that, and online everything, it’s real stuff – local, authentic, sustainable, artisanal stuff made by human hands – that feels right. That’s why this year’s ECR House & Garden Show is loaded with just this kind of stuff. Real stuff.

The Home Grown Design Fair returns bigger and better. This creative hub will be brimming with cool stuff from markets around the province as well as home-grown KZN designers like Projectarian, LIV Village, Badumi, Beadoir, Little Beach Tribe, Essentials Oils, Abide Creative and Elle Kay Fabrics.

Or how about the brand-new Foodie Fair, a smorgasbord of carefully crafted, fresh and flavoursome food and drink showcasing the crème de la crème of KZN’s culinary cabal. You’ll have 10 full days to taste your way around, from coffee in cones, to Moroccan burgers and craft gin on tap at the trendy evolution to the man cave – the Backyard Bar Shed.

Real doesn’t mean old fashioned, though. The H+G Maker Space, co-ordinated by Durban-based The MakerSpace, demonstrates the kind of stuff you can make with the help of technology, from 3D printing, science experiments run by ‘Little Lab Coats’, and make-your-own robotics and electronics to lino printing and first-person-view radio-controlled cars! Activities are suitable for ages 6 – 60,and also include ‘Dad & Me’ wood working (focusing on furniture and wood-derby cars), and even soldering for seniors and juniors.

Improve your stuff-making skills with a leather wallet workshop or a tutorial on galvanised pipe lights, or get mechanical with an Arduino robotics demonstration. Activities at the H+G Maker Space start at R50 each and run throughout the day. Adult ‘Maker’ classes begin at 6pm. Book online at themakerspace.co.za/show.

The East Coast Radio House & Garden Show, themed ‘Refresh your space inside and out’, is on from 30 June – 9 July at the Durban Exhibition Centre. Tickets from R60-R85, under-12s free, available from iTickets. housegardenshow.co.za

Date/s: 30 June to 9 July 2017

Show Times: Mon – Thurs 10am – 9pm | Fri – Sat 10am – 10pm | Sun 10am – 8pm

Entrance Fees: R85 adults | R60 seniors (over 60) and students (bring student ID) | Under 12 FREE (with adult)

Mid-Week Senior Special: Mon – Thurs 10am – 11:30am one cup coffee / tea and one muffin or danish FREE

Venue: Durban Exhibition Centre, 11 Walnut Road

Find & Follow: www.housegardenshow.co.za | facebook.com/housegardenshow | twitter.com/HouseGardenShow