ENTERPRISE ILEMBE NEW CEO: NKOSINATHI NKOMZWAYO

Enterprise iLembe is delighted to announce the appointment of Nkosinathi (Nathi) Nkomzwayo as its new Chief Executive Officer effective 05 June 2017.

Announcing Nathi’s appointment, Enterprise iLembe Board Chairperson Khanyisani Shandu said “Mr. Nkomzwayo was chosen in a competitive selection process from a strong field of candidates, he has an excellent track record and vast experience and we are confident that Nathi is the right candidate to strategically lead the agency to meet its mandate of driving economic development and promoting trade and investment in the iLembe District.”

With a BSc Eng. (Chemical, UKZN), PGDip (BusMgt, UKZN) and an MBA (Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria), Nathi has more than 18 years’ experience in the manufacturing industry within private and state-owned entities with ten (10) of those years at senior management and executive level.

He has held positions of Process Engineer, Projects Manager, General Manager and Executive Vice President of large reputable South African companies. Nathi’s work experience and educational qualifications has enabled him to develop critical skills in business development with focus on operations management, strategy formulation and implementation, project management, human resource management and continuous improvement. Nathi’s MBA dissertation topic “A proposed business model framework for development process of manufacturing entrepreneurs: Start-up, sustainable and growth” speaks to the objectives as identified in the National Development Plan for SA as well as to the economic transformation mandate.

Reflecting on his appointment Nathi said “My main goal will be to ensure that Enterprise iLembe positively contribute to tackling the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality in the region. This we can do by strategically implementing national and provincial policies and programs that speaks to radical economic transformation. The Agency will be embarking on the strategy alignment to ensure that its mandate is geared towards delivering on the IDP’s of the district and all its local municipalities.”

Nathi’s is currently working on enrolling for PHD with a possible research topic: “Entropy in business – A disruptive behaviour disorder (policies, political climate, effect of youth)”.

About Enterprise iLembe

Enterprise iLembe is the Economic Development Agency of the iLembe District responsible for driving economic development and promoting trade and investment in the region in the following key sectors;

Agriculture

Tourism

Manufacturing

Services

The vision of the agency is to enable iLembe District to be the destination of choice for investment, business and tourism.

For more information please visit our website: www.enterpriseilembe.co.za