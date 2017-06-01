Does It Come In Green? Recycled Homes For A New Future.

This years ECR House and Garden Show presents a forest of new home innovations to refresh your space, inside and out, including a brand new move in the quest to go green.

African Green Revolution (AGR) presents the African Green Revolution House, a sophisticated new low cost home made exclusively from recycled products. The one room structure is crafted from re-purposed plastic, including two litre plastic bottles for bricks and plastic bottle lids for flooring.

The house is the cornerstone of the African Green Revolution initiative, spearheaded by Michelle Markram from MSQ Interiors.

“We are focusing on providing sustainable homes to displaced families currently living in informal settlements,” said Markram. ‘We’ve used solid waste to form the house’s key building structures. In this way we have the ability to re-purpose tons of rubbish, thereby reducing the amount sent to landfills and environmental impact in general.’

With an integrated team of professional development consultants that include specialist town-planners, engineers, and environmental and legal consultants, AGR are taking the fight to waste as well as providing stylish and sustainable living solutions.

While the focus is on waste reduction, there is also a thrust towards the re-generation of communities and sustainable practices going forward. The AGR House includes a re-purposed wooden pallete roof top vegetable garden, envisioned to become a long term source of food for the resident family.

Caption: reimagined township landscape by the African Green Revolution

“Our goal is to both solve sustainable building issues and inspire new innovations,” said Markram. “The AGR House demonstrates the value and the wealth in waste, a profound new direction for society as a whole to move toward.”