The Sky’s the Limit!

The Blue Sky Society Trust is more than an organisation dedicated to helping people and animals in need – it’s a way of thinking and acting. The concept “blue sky” has many connotations, but for most of us, the vast blue sky above us is a symbol of infinite possibility – no clouds, no storms and a 360 degree panoramic view.

The Blue Sky Society Trust is an independent NPO working to create a community of like-minded, passionate individuals and connecting them, through education and action, to worthwhile projects that help to preserve and improve life for people, animals, and communities in need. They live by the philosophy that together we can make things happen, and that every small contribution can make a huge difference! Their passion is projects that involve the conservation of animals, like the mighty elephants, and offering proactive alternatives to elephant killing is at their core.

Founder of the Blue Sky Society Trust, Carla Geyser, is an adventurer, eco-warrior and humanitarian. She started the organisation in 2012 as she has an abiding love of nature and the environment. “I was always attracted to adventure and helping animals. In 2013 and 2014 I worked with the Kingsley Holgate Foundation promoting their rhino art project. I was involved with the organising committee that ran the First World Youth Rhino Summit at Hluhluwe Umfolozi in 2014, and after that, I worked for the Lawrence Anthony Earth Organisation.”

Carla’s love for travel and adventure led to her organising and leading two expeditions for international tourists who wanted to explore Africa, and that experience made her more determined to expose people to nature and make them aware of pressing conservation issues.

“Last year I lead a tremendously exciting expedition into Africa to raise awareness for the plight of elephants. The Elephant Ignite expedition was unique as the team was comprised of only women, and we travelled almost 16 000 km through ten countries in 100 days, visiting vital conservation projects along the way. We made an incredible impact, our journey was filmed for various projects and we managed to donate much needed money and equipment to some of the projects we visited.”

Carla believes that unless we uplift humans from poverty, we will not be able to save our planet from a slow death. So many animals species are becoming extinct and we are not doing enough to stop this. Conservation, humanity and the environment are all intertwined. Humans who have access to education and who are compassionate will naturally want to save the animals that share our world.

The Blue Sky Society Trust encourages everyone with a passion to make a difference! Get involved by supporting their Inaugural BSST Golf Day in association with IBV Gold on 13 June at Kloof Country Club. The beneficiary of the event is “Elephants Alive”, a research project that commenced in 2003 that contributes towards the long-term survival of the African elephant led by Dr Michelle Henley who has been involved with elephant research for 20 years.

Sponsorship for the golf day in the form of teams of 4 players, prizes, goodie bag items, sponsored tees and financial donations are all welcome. Please contact admin@blueskysociety.co.za or alice@thealist.co.za for more info. All donations in cash or kind will be issued with a section 18A tax certificate (excluding 4-ball entries).

Visit www.blueskysociety.org for more info on the organisation.

“Do not let what you cannot do … tear from your hands what you can” (Ashanti Proverb)