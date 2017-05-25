On 19 May 2017, seven year old Uyanda was all smiles when she met uShaka Sea World’s dolphin, Kelpie. Uyanda was born with cleft lip and cleft palate and with the help of Smile Foundation this courageous little girl has had three corrective surgeries over the last five years.

Labello of Beiersdorf South Africa (based in Durban) treated Uyanda, a Smile Foundation beneficiary, by flying her from Johannesburg to Durban to meet the team on her first ever flight. She visited uShaka Marine World and swam in the sea for the first time.

From June this year, R2 off the sale of Labello’s limited edition Beautiful Smile dual pack goes to Smile Foundation, an NPO that supports children in need of facial reconstructive surgery. A further R1 off every photo or video uploaded to Facebook or Instagram using the hastag #LabelloSmileChallenge will be donated.

The goal is to raise R220 000 for Smile by the end of September 2017, to help other children like Uyanda, who are suffering from facial abnormalities, receive the gift of a beautiful smile.

Smile Foundation is an NPO which supports children in need of facial reconstructive surgery. They assist children living with facial conditions such as: cleft lip or palate, facial paralysis, ear and nose deformities, burns, growths and craniofacial conditions – and this extends beyond procedures.

