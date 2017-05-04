Ballito Music Series launches on Mothers Day with Mango Groove

This Mother’s Day, Sugar Rush Park in Ballito is set to come alive with the sweet and iconic sounds of Claire Johnston and her dancing, trumpet-playing, musically talented ensemble, as Mango Groove launches the all new Marriott Ballito Beats Music Series.

The Marriott Ballito Beats Music Series will add to an already community-based lifestyle in Ballito, as it brings people together in the open fields of Sugar Rush Park for the ultimate family entertainment. Locals will be able to enjoy time with friends and family, savour great food and beverages, take advantage of a fully supervised kiddies zone, and of course, listen to some of the best musical talent South Africa has to offer.

Ballito Beats Series Director Stu Berry of Impi Concept Events believes that it was only a matter of time before Ballito demanded its very own music series. “In recent years, we have watched as Ballito has grown significantly, both in size and popularity. And particularly because Ballito has become so lifestyle orientated, we felt there was just one thing missing up North: great, quality, live entertainment. So, we made a business decision to take the music to the people of Ballito. And so far, the interest for 2017’s four shows has been phenomenal. In addition, we’re really excited to get the series underway with one of South Africa’s most iconic bands: Mango Groove.”

All shows will take place on a Sunday afternoon, with gates opening at 1pm. Mango Groove will kick off the inaugural Marriott Ballito Beats on the 14th of May. Locals can then look forward to the larger than life sounds of Freshly Ground on the 11th of June, the familiar favourites sung by The Parlotones on the 17th of September, and the unmistakable melodies as South African rock legends Arno Carstens and Ard Matthews pair up on the 29th of October.

Sally Anderson, Head of Marketing at Marriott is thrilled to be a part of this new music series. “We are very excited to be included in this new venture of bringing family entertainment to the North coast.”

From mountain biking to shopping, estate living, pristine beaches, quality restaurants… and now a world-class music series; Ballito officially has it all. With a booming community of over 40 000 people, and growing, the Marriott Ballito Beats Music Series promises to deliver on its promise to all locals looking for family entertainment right in their very own back yard.