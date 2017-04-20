Me&Co Workspace arrives in Ballito

Me&Co Workspace is delighted to announce the opening of their first co-work offices in Ballito. Inspired and driven by the need to create more than functional shared office spaces, the Me&Co team is focused on building collaborative, stimulated work spaces where a connected business and entrepreneur community is the core catalyst for their growth.

The growth of the KZN North Coast and that of Ballito, along with the entrepreneurial nature of the area, made it the ideal location for the first of what plans to be a host of Me&Co offices located across the country and even internationally. Ballito’s new regional mall, its proximity to an international airport, community centric events like the Ballito Pro, The Entrepreneur competition run by the local chamber and the scale of property development all contributed to Ballito being chosen as the first town.

The offices location itself are ideal, being in the heart of Ballito’s prime business centre with super-fast access to the M4 and N2, both primary routes to the bustling Umhlanga and Durban nodes. It’s a short 15 minutes’ drive, or Uber, to King Shaka International Airport which will connect you to Dubai, London, New York and more.

Me&Co Ballito’s interior was influenced by the energy and buzz of New York with stylized open spaces, graffiti art on the walls and a boardroom that captures the heart and feel of Central Park. The unique hot desks blend into the design of the location, while the fully furnished, dedicated offices all have New York themed wallpaper to add to the ‘vibe’. The Ballito location offers 13 offices and a range of hot desk spaces along with a boardroom, dedicated phone booth for private calls and a coffee shop with its own barrister.

Me&Co will also soon release their mobile app which will allow members to book boardroom space and upgrade their membership plans, while being able to connect with other Me&Co members and share events, business insight or bounce ideas off others in the Me&Co community.

The Me&Co team are excited to introduce Ballito to its offering of beautiful space, inspiring work community and valuable services.

For more information visit www.meandco.space or email info@meandco.space