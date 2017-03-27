Marine Grand Deck Tourbillion in Rose Gold

When it launched in 2016, the Marine Grand Deck Tourbillon, edited in 18 timepieces of white 18ct gold, received the rapt attention of the entire Haute Horlogerie industry. With its highly original time display that evokes the boom of a ship, it incorporates the cutting-edge technology, innovative mecha-nisms and fine craftsmanship that have made the Ulysse Nardin name.

For 2017, the Marine Grand Deck Tourbillon emerges from Le Locle, Switzerland in a warm color scheme: a limited edition of 18 pieces crafted in 5N rose gold.



In a proud nod to its maritime roots, the Marine Grand Deck Tourbillon marries meticulous craftsman-ship with technical avant-garde to explore the elements on the deck of a yacht. The craftsmanship, a Ulysse Nardin fundamental, is clearly displayed by the detail on the dial: finely crafted in pin oak, its unique marquetry is an incredibly lifelike depiction of a ship’s deck. The slightly darker wood of this edition is the color of chocolate, enhancing the rose gold of the case and lugs.

The technical avant-garde so acclaimed by the international press and watchmaking professionals is evidenced by the patented time mechanism, a revolutionary new take inspired by a yacht’s boom, ropes and winches working together to hoist the sails. Using super-strong yet ultra-fine nanowires for the ropes, the mechanism employs a unique retrograde jumping hour device, driving the minute hand with 2 pulleys and 2 winches in gold. The jumping hour is visible in a double aperture under the mari-time symbols at 12 o’clock, in white for excellent visibility. Quick time correction is enabled with the pusher at 2 o’clock.

The minutes are displayed in gold on a spinel arc across the center of the dial, with the golden boom drawn across to show exact time. The system, which is regulated by a double-barrel system, incorpo-rates the magnificence and extreme precision of a flying tourbillon, nested in a gold ring at 6 o’clock.

Employing the UN-630, a 60-second flying tourbillon with manual winding movement, the Marine Grand Deck Tourbillon has a generous 48h power reserve and is water resistant to 100 m. Ulysse Nardin is clearly in its element when venturing on the high seas, as evidenced by this latest creation