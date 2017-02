Guess where we are?!

We are getting a preview of the revamped Ballito Junction with a media contingent this morning Рwahoo! The most impressive thing we have noticed so far is how the mall is structured: five levels of parking, three levels of parking all underground! We only see one level from the road Рhow cool is that?!

We will share a full press release with specs later on today. For now, head on over to our Facebook page to follow Lorinda and Justin on the LIVE tour.