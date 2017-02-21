Curro Valentines Picnic

The rain didn’t stop Curro learners from rolling out their blankets excitedly along the corridors to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Parents with their three-month-old babies through to five-year-olds sat together admiring the heart-shaped artwork and hats made by the foundation phase, inspired by the reds and pinks of the holiday. Grades 4 to 7 sold brownies and cupcakes to the little ones and put on a dancing competition for all to watch and enjoy! High school students had to wait patiently for their Valentine’s dance later that week.

The students were able to secretly send messages to others over the “Valentine’s Radio Station for the day” and exchanged their treats and sweets to celebrate the meaning of Valentine’s Day: to share and spread love!

Written by Jordyn Trollip.