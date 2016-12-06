The 5 Big Lottery Events of 2016

2016 has been a very exciting year in the lottery market, with fabulous jackpots and irresistible prizes all around. While the lottery may still have some surprises left for the last month of 2016, let us tell you about the most exciting lottery events of the year so that you can get an idea of just how thrilling the ride has been.

1. The US Powerball Legendary $1.6 Billion Jackpot

The US Powerball has always been in the lead for the largest jackpots in the lottery market, but in January 2016 it has reached an unprecedented limit of $1.6 billion. This is, in fact, the highest jackpot in lottery history and it has boosted Powerball’s popularity through the roof. More and more people have started playing the US Powerball since January, all in the hopes of winning the huge jackpot.

Moreover, the popularity of the gigantic jackpot has reached far beyond US boarders as more and more foreign players have become interested in the game. By playing the lottery online on websites like theLotter.co.za, foreign players can enter the race for America’s biggest lottery jackpots.

Even after the $1.6 billion in January, Powerball has maintained a very high standard for its jackpots. In May 2016, the grand prize has reached $429 million, and then in July, it got to $487 million. Recently, a team of 20 co-workers won the $420.9 million jackpot on November 26th, 2016. With less than a month left in 2016, it is unlikely that the Powerball jackpot will reach such limits again, but the prizes are definitely going to be attractive enough to get people in the game.

2. The Mega Millions $540 Jackpot

Mega Millions is Powerball’s biggest contender on the lottery market, with jackpots reaching staggering limits every month. The highest ever grand prize in the game was of $656 million back in 2012, but it seems that this year has been especially fruitful for Mega Millions, as jackpots have reached a $157 million in March 2016 and then a staggering $540 million in July 2016.

The rivalry between Powerball and Mega Millions has generated even more popularity for the game, with players from America and all over the world buying tickets to these amazing lotteries. The more players, the higher the jackpots, which means that we should expect some huge prizes in 2017 as well.

3. The EuroMillions €168 Million Jackpot

According to the official rules of the EuroMillions lottery, the jackpot cap is of €190 million, which means that it can only get as high as this. This year, the EuroMillions jackpot has yet to reach its cap, but it has gotten to some pretty impressive amounts.

Back in January 2016, two players from France and Ireland won a huge €132.4 million jackpot. Then, in October, a Belgian player won an even bigger prize of €168 million. It remains to be seen when the jackpot cap will be reached again, but at these stakes, EuroMillions jackpots are bound to keep players interested in 2017 as well.

4. The SuperEnalotto €163 Million Jackpot

This Italian lottery is extremely popular in the European Union, with a jackpot record of €177.7 million that keeps bringing in more and more players every year. The biggest jackpot in 2016 was won in October and it was worth a whopping €163 million, thus making it the second largest jackpot in the history of the game.

With such huge prizes, even more SuperEnalotto players are expected in 2017, which may make the game’s grand prize exceed the 2010 record. Foreign players can enter the Italian lottery online to get a chance to take part in this amazing game.

5. Loteria de Navidad Reaches a Whopping €2.31 Billion

The Spanish Christmas Lottery or the Loteria de Navidad is the biggest winter lottery in the entire world. The prize pool for this Christmas raffle reaches enormous stakes every single year, but this year’s €2.31 billion was legendary.

As opposed to traditional lotteries, the Loteria de Navidad does not award a single large jackpot to a winning ticket. Instead, there are as many as 165 jackpot-winning tickets, with ten shares available for each of them. The first prize in the Loteria de Navidad is €4 million, which is an immense amount of money.

With so many prizes available and a 1:7 chance of winning a prize in the game, the Loteria de Navidad has reached unprecedented levels of popularity. The Spanish Christmas Lottery draw ceremony is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year in Spain, so everybody will be tuning in on December 22nd.

This year has brought some of the biggest lottery jackpots of all time, which have raised the stakes for the entire lottery market. As such, 2017 promises even higher prizes, so buy your very own lottery tickets to get in the game and you could be the next big winner. Good luck!