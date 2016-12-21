Simply Exquisite! A magnificent, beautifully designed and well-constructed double story home well located within the esteemed Simbithi Eco Estate!

Stylish, elegant and immaculate best describe this home! This home is light and bright and features generous living areas with an open plan gourmet kitchen. A comfortable and sheltered outdoor entertainment area is complete with a level garden and pool plus pleasing views.

The home flows easily with all four bedrooms upstairs, including three bathrooms, a pyjama lounge plus a study or 5th bedroom. The home has a high standard of finishes and is air-conditioning throughout. There are two battery convertors and 10 000lt water storage tanks. Double garage with golf cart parking and ample parking space.

Simbithi Eco-Estate is the leading estate on the North Coast, well-known for its amazing wildlife, flora and fauna, and has every amenity one could wish for. In a nutshell, activities on offer for the whole family include 13km walking trails through the forests and the estate, tennis courts, a putt-putt course, various community centres with swimming pools, catch-and-release fishing, horse riding, a rugby sports field, and a renowned golf course. Eco-Kids is a very popular and highly-regarded pre-school on the estate. Last but not least, Simbithi Country Club is regarded as a benchmark facility, and features the ever-popular Fig Tree Restaurant. Live the Simbithi dream! Call me Wendy McMurray an appointment to view. 082 414 8521

http://www.remaxdolphin.co.za/results/residential/for-sale/ballito/simbithi-eco-estate/house/1385009/