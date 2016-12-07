Funtastic fusion of all things festive at Dolphins by Starlight!

In Durban, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without the eagerly anticipated Dolphins By Starlight celebration at uShaka Marine World.

The event, which is now in its 12th year, is unlike anything else in any other South African city and offers a family experience with a truly unique splash.

This year’s production, themed “A Festive Fusion”, promises to be bigger and better than ever before, as it celebrates the city’s treasure trove of different cultures.

This year’s festive extravaganza will showcase everything from funky hip hop, pantsula to modern day dance and will feature Lindiwe Bungane of Project Fame and Dreamgirls, George Meiring – runner-up of SABC Supersterre, song bird Lauren Laing and newcomers Dehnishta Chetty, Robyn Skevington and Andrew Sutton.

Also included in this year’s splashing line up are the hosts, uShaka Ocean Warrior Mascots – Slippy, Raggy, Rusty and Delia – and entertainers, White Bread, Umlazi African Jingle Zulu Dancers, Lyra and Bungee acts and musical theatre performers from the Durban Actors Studio.

However, as always, the real stars of the evening are the ‘fun finned’ cast of Sea World, the famous dolphins that include the much loved Gambit.

This year’s shows will take place from Thursday, December 8th to Tuesday, December 13th.

Under the creative direction and production of uShaka events Manager, Brendon Meiring-Pollock, the cast will lead the audience in festive sing-alongs as well as perform musical hits such as I Will Follow Him, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Rocking Around the Christmas Tree, Do You Want to Build a Snow Man, We Three Kings, Carols by Candelight, Away in a Manager, Noel Noel and Silent Night.

The one and a half hour production takes everyone on a journey of everything that is Christmas and celebratory. Children can enjoy their popular Disney festive songs with a spectacular Bungee act and “snow” falling in the middle of summer, over the dolphin stadium.

The show will also include a fundraising SMS call to action campaign to raise funds for underprivileged children who cannot celebrate Christmas this year. All you have to do is

SMS DBS2016 to 42550 (SMS cost R30.00. Proceeds go to Addington Children’s Hospital)

To make sure you don’t miss out, book now. Tickets are available at Computicket or via uShaka’s online ticketing on http://tickets.ushakamarineworld.co.za/ at a cost of R170 for adults and R140 for children.

Dates: 8 – 14 December.

Time: 6.30pm for 7pm

Adults: R170

Children: R140

For more information: www.ushakamarineworld.co.za