Glenelly moving forward – a winelands destination

May de Lencquesaing started a new adventure on South African soil in 2003 at the age of 78: Glenelly Estate was reborn. Today, 13 years later, alongside her two grandsons Nicolas Bureau and Arthur de Lencquesaing, the 8th generation of vintners and wine producers, they are reshaping what was already a great success. With her unique experience and vision, and the support of the winemaker Luke O’Cuinneagain and viticulturalist Heinrich Louw, Glenelly is moving forward.

After closing to the public for extensive renovations over the past year, the Stellenbosch estate has re-opened as a world-class winelands destination including a hospitable bistro, a tasting room with spectacular views and a new presentation of Madame’s unique glass collection.

A TASTING ROOM WITH A VIEW

The new tasting room, on the top floor of the modern winery, overlooks the gentle lower slopes of the Simonsberg Mountain. Fuelled by natural light, the contemporary bar made using granite from the estate invites the guests to sit and taste. A series of tasting experiences and food pairings enable both neophytes and connoisseurs to enjoy and discover the award-winning wines. Visitors will be able to taste current and back vintages of the Glass Collection, Estate Reserve and Lady May wines. In the same room, the winemaker’s private tasting area is only separated by a large cabinet de curiosité featuring intriguing elements related to wine, the family and the estate. With a bit of luck, you might spot him and be invited to continue your tasting journey with him! The elegant design, exquisite use of light, and uninterrupted views provide the ideal setting to appreciate the fine wines of Glenelly.

THE VINE BISTRO AT GLENELLY

According to May, “wines are made to pair with food, so introducing a culinary experience at Glenelly was the logical next step on our journey. My grandchildren initiated this project a few months ago with Christophe Dehosse, the ideal chef to look after this exciting new venture: French, but very established in South Africa, mastering haute cuisine but cooking simple dishes, getting his inspiration from traditional bistros of his homeland while experimenting with African and Mediterranean ingredients. He sources local organic farm products and serves very seasonal food”. Inside, the decor is warm and elegant and includes a harmonious mix of 19th century chairs, classic Parisian tables, a contemporary cellar, a fire place for the winter, leather banquettes and a traditional bar with brass. Outside, on the terrace or under the pergola, expect long wooden tables, a water feature, plants and a pétanque court for long lazy afternoons enjoying the picturesque views of the estate.

THE PRIVATE GLASS COLLECTION

The presentation of the extensive private collection of glass acquired by May de Lencquesaing has been totally redesigned. Situated in the underground of the winery, you’ll be taken on a journey through 2000 years of glassmaking, with the 160 pieces of the collection each telling a story. The room has intentionally been painted in a charcoal grey for the beautifully illuminated glasses to take centre stage. You will see Roman pieces, XVIIth and XVIIIth century glasses, but also Daum, Salvador Dali as well as American and South African contemporary artists.

Tasting Room and Glass Collection:

Opening hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 10h00 to 18h00, Thursday to Saturday until 19h00 and Sunday until 15h00

Email: tasting@glenelly.co.za – Tel: 021 809 6446

The Vine Bistro:

Opening hours: Open Tuesday to Sunday for lunch and Thursday to Saturday for dinner

Email: bistro@glenelly.co.za – Tel: 021 809 6444