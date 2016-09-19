Colts Club Rugby season starting to wrap up

The Durban Rugby Sub Union rugby club season is coming to an end after eight exciting weeks of club rugby that have taken place between rugby clubs from all across Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Margate and Ballito. Colts rugby, which is focused on club rugby between the ages of 13 and 18 has had another strong season and the penultimate league tournament took place this past Sunday at Hillcrest Villagers club.

The rainy weather and wet fields couldn’t keep the rugby boys away and six tournament games took place on Sunday with some exceptional rugby on show. Hillcrest Villagers hosted Harlequins, South Coast Warriors, Collegians, Varsity College and the Jaguars for the day. Heading into finals this coming Friday, each game was hotly contested with slippery and muddy conditions under foot. The results of Sunday’s tournament games were;

U13 Hillcrest Villagers beat Harlequins 17 -10

U15 Harlequins beat Westville 28-7

U15 Hillcrest Villagers beat South Coast Warriors 22-3

U18 Collegians beat Varsity College 55-7

U18 Hillcrest Villagers beat Jaguars 22-5

Next week, 25th September, sees the DRSU Finals take place at Harlequins on the Bluff and the top team across all age groups, U13 to U18, are sure to put on a spectacular display of rugby as they fight for the DRSU Club Season trophies.