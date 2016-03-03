Home / News / Community / Guinness World Record Partner with Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa

Guinness World Record Partner with Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa

By on 03/03/2016
Wallpaper - ECC

A group of local Durbanites have announced they would be partnering with Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) to raise funds for the charity via a 36-Hour Action Cricket Marathon called “The East Coast Challenge”. This event, which is also set to be a Guinness World Record attempt, is due to take place at the Action Sports Centre in Durban North on the 9th and 10th of April 2016.

ECC-10 - Shelley Ferreira

 

Image: Promote Communications.

 

 

 

Related Items

1 Comment

  1. Nick

    07/03/2016 at 16:26

    Awesome! Thanks for the support guys!
    Would love if if you guys entered a team to support the cause.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *