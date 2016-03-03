Guinness World Record Partner with Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa

A group of local Durbanites have announced they would be partnering with Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) to raise funds for the charity via a 36-Hour Action Cricket Marathon called “The East Coast Challenge”. This event, which is also set to be a Guinness World Record attempt, is due to take place at the Action Sports Centre in Durban North on the 9th and 10th of April 2016.

Image: Promote Communications.