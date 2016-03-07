An Initiative Implemented to Helping Students around KZN

Green Plastic Wood is an initiative aimed to help the less fortunate schools with the desks that are recycled from post consumer waste like Milk bottles, Shopping plastic bags, Coca cola bottles and Labels that is consumer friendly. Green Plastic Wood was established 7 years ago by Eugene and Adel De Waal, were Adel had seen a huge need to branch into KwaZulu Natal and set up a factory and offices. There is a massive shortage throughout South Africa of 700,000 desks.

They aim to help children across South Africa including KZN Townships schools with desks previously manufactured from consumer waste that is now diverted from landfill to manufacture theses desks to assist in educational issues. Corporate responsibilities gain points from adopting schools that are disadvantaged. To be part of the initiative, ” We require the public to become educated on the repercussions of plastic packaging and after the government published the new waste plan act as this has major implications on business all over KZN”, says Erin Morgan Jones, Plastic Expert and Project Manager at Green Plastic Wood.

The number of schools throughout South Africa alone is in the thousands which will be helped if there is a diabolical need, keeping in mind that they aren’t just environmentally helping but also trying to facilitate the young generation that is in need in the educational sector. They have had the spin-off effect from this in Johannesburg where one business corporate is now offering three meals a day from Promoting A Project.

“We would be helping children across South Africa including the KZN townships schools with school desk made previously from post consumer waste that is now diverted from landfill to manufacture these school desks to assist in the educational issues we have”, says Erin Morgan- Jones.