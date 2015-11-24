OceanDune Sibaya officially launched

Media and invited guests got an exclusive first look at the first residential development within the Sibaya Precinct: OceanDune, this morning.

Luxury seafront apartments occupying prime position within the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast’s new Sibaya Precinct, OceanDune Sibaya is set to be the landmark development inside this high-end coastal node.

Comprising five development nodes across 750 hectares, the mixed-use Sibaya Precinct will offer residential apartments, hotels, offices, retail, entertainment, educational and recreational facilities. Extending from the oHlanga River in the south, the Mdloti River in the north and the N2 highway in the west, the Sibaya Precinct is destined to become one of the most sought-after coastal villages in the region.

The ethos of this precinct development is found in its provision of urban convenience while incorporating the abundance of natural elements – river, ocean and forest – all found in this natural space.

Investors will have the option of 1, 2, 3 or 4-bedroom apartments and penthouses. The apartments range from R995 000 up to R4 million for the bigger units. The tiered apartment block is situated on the most naturally protected site within the precinct. Surrounded by the indigenous Hawaan Forest to the south and east with unobstructed ocean views for 230 of the 260 luxury apartment, homeowners will be completely ensconsed in nature.

According to Thompson the architectural design and spirit of OceanDune Sibaya will draw on the open, inviting surrounds.

“Every apartment will be designed to maximise the ocean vistas and natural light, minimising the need for artificial temperature controls,” he said. “The chic, contemporary apartments will also be fitted with the highest quality fixtures and appliances.”

Simultaneously found within the heart of the urban environment, yet completely in harmony with nature, OceanDune will be a protected haven of tranquility, completely private and secure.

Tongaat Hulett executive, Sithembiso Mthembu, said the style and feel of the development was completely in sync with the vision of Sibaya Precinct.

“The area will offer a unique lifestyle whereby the natural landscape and expansive areas offer discerning buyers a fusion of live-work-play,” explained Mthembu.

He continued: “The OceanDune Sibaya development will follow the ethos of environmentally-conscious development principles, integrating urban development with the natural environment. It truly offers an impressively unique lifestyle. ”

With hints of the launch of first Sibaya development starting to make an appearance, interest in OceanDune has already exceeded expectations. Sales & Marketing Director of KW Realty Ignite, Pamela Naidu, confirms, “Without officially going to market yet, the pre-launch interest has been outstanding. The public will only be able to start purchasing on the 19th December, and will need to register at www.oceandune.co.za in order to receive an invitation to this sales event. We are confident that this product will generate major interest, both by investors and interested residents and that opportunities to purchase will be limited”.

“OceanDune Sibaya will emerge as the first development within this precinct,” explained Charles Thompson of Construction ID, principal contractor for OceanDune. With an admirable portfolio that includes projects such as Zimbali Suites and The Square Hotel to name a few, Construction ID can be trusted to deliver a superior product.

He says, “This presents potential buyers with an exclusive opportunity to benefit from the projected capital appreciation that comes from investing in Sibaya’s first off-plan development.”

Located on the beautiful North Coast between the upmarket seaside towns of uMdloti and uMhlanga, residents of OceanDune will also have easy access to King Shaka International Airport and Durban via the N2 or M4. From Sibaya it is an easy three-hour drive to some of the country’s exclusive Big 5 game reserves with 6 of South Africa’s top golf courses within 20 minutes of the precinct.

Occupying prime position within the precinct – easily located off the M4 at Sibaya – OceanDune’s deluxe apartments will have access to the unspoiled beaches below, connected by discreet, boardwalks winding through the pristine coastal forest.

Outdoor, community activities are supported by a range of facilities including jogging trails throughout the precinct, lap pools, a children’s play area, fully equipped beach clubhouse and a prayer room. Residents will also enjoy access to a range of retail facilities including a gym, foodmarket, cocktail bar and restaurant situated within OceanDune estate.