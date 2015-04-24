DURBAN to appetizingly end “THE GRAND WHITE DINNER” Pop UP Picnic tour at SECRET VENUE

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – The exciting and unique dinner concept that has captured South African foodies over the last two years heads to Durban! Having kicked off its tour in Cape Town in February, and moved to Pretoria and Johannesburg in the past weeks, The Grand White Dinner heads to Durban for this year’s final extravagant dining.

This tantalizing dining concept, has set the country ablaze with Pop Up picnics held at various secret venues and will once again see guests purchase tickets to the final elegant affair. Intrigue and excitement fill the air for The Grand White Dinner, where the secret venue will ONLY be revealed to DURBAN guests on the day of the event through SMS.

In collaboration with the set theme of going green for the event and seen throughout the country, the dress code is All White with a hint of green, which incorporates the cause behind this unique experience centered on uniting South Africans and awareness on our environment. Festivities that will elevate guest experience include live entertainment, the humorous Marc Lottering who has been part of the entire tour, an exquisite delicious assortment of entrée’s to tantalize taste buds, and bubbly served to tickle guests at the Moët & Chandon Bar.

Having hosted over 8 000 guests at last years’ event across the country, event organizer Madelen Johansson and CEO Founder Stephan Dau are expecting to end this delectable dinner tour with thousands of guests attending at the upcoming Durban event at a secret venue.

Madelen Johansson says the popularity behind the event is owed to the mass appetizing appeal of the event which boasts over 60 000 followers on Facebook, making it an event for every person. “Age, sex, race, background for us does not matter. The colour white represents unity and peace and our event is truly all about the guests”

‘And what sets us apart from any other event, is there is no VIP. Everybody gets treated the same. There is music but it’s not a concert. The main reason for the event is to unite South African people,’ explains Madelen.

CEO and Founder of The Great White Dinner, Stephan Dau, an international expert in hosting festivals worldwide such as Holi One Festival, went on to say “After receiving success in one year, The Grand White Dinner has also grown worldwide to cities such as Sao Paolo, London, Berlin and Miami with other cities in the pipelines for 2016”.

Speaking more on The Great White, Stephan and Madelen further mentioned that the pop up picnic has also become a host to a variety of celebrations – ‘We have seen so many birthdays, anniversaries, bachelorettes and even corporate team building take place at our event, adding to the lively event festivities.’

‘We ask all our guests to dress in white with a touch of green. We don’t give money to charities, and our aim is to give to nature. The environment is vital and we would like to urge South Africans to be more attentive to environmental needs. To further drive a green message through our partnership with Mpact, the biggest recycling company in Africa, and GreenPop, who plants trees, we will recycle waste and plant trees at The Grand White Dinner giving a stronger plea for the environment. We recycle all waste from all our events, where afterwards we get reports on how waste was recycled. When we plant trees after each event, we get GPS coordinates of where the trees are planted, and in turn can see and follow our little forest grow over the years.’

Picnic baskets can be purchased, alternatively tables and chairs can be rented. Available is SPAR Freshline, with a beautiful fresh food stall for scrumptious bites to be purchased. Guests can also bring their own food, drinks, tables, chairs and décor for a memorable picnic.

A menu is also available with delicious variants for purchase which includes freshly baked mini baguettes for starters, cheese and biscuit platter with grapes, veggie crisps and droe wors, Sticky sesame beef skewers, Moroccan chicken skewers for mains and luxury chocolate brownies for dessert.

The running order for the Durban event is as follows :

3:00 PM GATES OPEN – Various entertainment at the event

4:00 PM Welcome toast! – Ceremony

4:15 PM 60 min Live Music – Ricky Botsis

5:15 PM Speech by Marc Lottering

5:30 PM 60 min Live Music – Acoustic Element

6:30 PM Price award of best dressed male and female and best table décor

7:00 PM 60 min Live Music – Lisa Goldin 8:00 PM Speech – Ceremony – Fire dancer

8:15 PM Dance Floor and DJ

10:00 PM END OF THE EVENT

Durban date for 2015 are:

Durban 25th April 2015

Ticketing Information:

Guests are welcome to either bring their own picnic baskets and beverages or order our beautifully put together baskets online. Tickets range from general access seating, to formal pre seated bookings. Guests are also given the option to bring their own seating or upgrade to purchase a ticket where seating is included.

Tickets can be purchased through nutickets: https://grandwhitedinner.nutickets.co.za/

For more information visit our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TGWSA

Visit our Youtube link- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-7xty_TK8M