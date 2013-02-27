Palm Lakes Retirement Village Open Day

Palm Lakes Retirement Village is 13 km North of Ballito, with Easy access to the N2 highway, 3 km from the beach and is close to Salt Rock, Tiffany’s Shopping Centre and a 20 minute drive from King Shaka International Airport.

Retirement is something everyone should look forward to.

Make sure that you are well prepared, and at the right place to enjoy every day to the fullest. When you retire, it is important to enjoy a long, active and independent lifestyle.

Palm Lakes is the Retirement Village that offers much more than just a home.

Care and support services will be provided by Diamond Care Services in terms of a Service Level Agreement, giving the residents the reassurance of the availability to an accredited Home Based Care and Frail care when and if required. Each unit will be equipped with a 24 hour emergency system, which is linked to a control room.

With 24/7 security, you can have peace of mind in your golden years, and enjoy the nature and beauty the estate offers with ease.

Palm Lakes Retirement Village offers incredible facilities and amenities to enjoy with friends and family. Relax in the upmarket Dragonfly Clubhouse, fully equipped gym, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, sparkling heated pool and walking trails through the estate. The Golf enthusiast can take a swing on the estate’s driving range.

If you are not ready to give up the hustle and bustle of the big city quite yet, it is a perfect investment to buy now and enjoy later, whilst renting out your property till you are ready to sit back, relax and enjoy your retirement years.