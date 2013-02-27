Palm Lakes Retirement Village Open Day

Palm Lakes Retirement Village is 13 km North of Ballito, with Easy access to the N2 highway, 3 km from the beach and is close to Salt Rock, Tiffany’s Shopping Centre and a 20 minute drive from King Shaka International Airport.
Retirement is something everyone should look forward to.
Make sure that you are well prepared, and at the right place to enjoy every day to the fullest. When you retire, it is important to enjoy a long, active and independent lifestyle.
Palm Lakes is the Retirement Village that offers much more than just a home.
Care and support services will be provided by Diamond Care Services in terms of a Service Level Agreement, giving the residents the reassurance of the availability to an accredited Home Based Care and Frail care when and if required. Each unit will be equipped with a 24 hour emergency system, which is linked to a control room.
With 24/7 security, you can have peace of mind in your golden years, and enjoy the nature and beauty the estate offers with ease.
Palm Lakes Retirement Village offers incredible facilities and amenities to enjoy with friends and family. Relax in the upmarket Dragonfly Clubhouse, fully equipped gym, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, sparkling heated pool and walking trails through the estate. The Golf enthusiast can take a swing on the estate’s driving range.
If you are not ready to give up the hustle and bustle of the big city quite yet, it is a perfect investment to buy now and enjoy later, whilst renting out your property till you are ready to sit back, relax and enjoy your retirement years.
The first phase of Palm Lakes Retirement Village, consists of full title stands from 520 square meters to 1 000 Square meters, with a choice of 2 and 3 bedroom houses with a price ranging from R1 499 000.00 to R2 106 000.00. This retirement village is ideal for the individual, who still wants to enjoy a secure, safe and active lifestyle.
Nellie van Staden Properties has the exclusive sole marketing mandate for Palm Lakes Retirement Village and has specialised in the marketing of retirement villages since 1979, therefore you are able to get the best advice and service you need.
Once you have raised the children and enjoyed all that the big city has to offer, and you want to spend your retirement in a place where your new alarm clock is the humming of birds, and your new garden lights are the fireflies, then do not delay – come and enjoy the peace and tranquility that this spectacular estate can offer you!
Lappies Labuschagne
19/06/2014 at 07:55
I would like to see more of your village, the 2 and 3 bedroom plans etc.
Thanks
marianne
04/09/2015 at 17:02
Could you please let me have contact details – need info re the retirement village.
Kind regards,
Marianne
Janet Gavazzi
13/10/2015 at 01:43
I am looking for a place for my 80 year old mother. She is very fit for her age with a bit of short memory loss. We are looking for facilities that carries on to frail care. Thank you Janet Gavazzi
Janet Gavazzi
09/01/2016 at 06:27
Morning, I am looking for a retirement village that offer 24 hour emergency service and frail care for my 81 year old mother. She is looking to buy and live independently at first hopefully in a two bedroom flat/cottage. Please can you send me details of what is available. Thank you.Janet Gavazzi
Neville Ives
21/02/2016 at 10:47
I am a pensioner in my mid 70s. I am wanting to purchase direct from developer or resale free standing simplex type unit 2 or 3 bed 2 bath 1 or 2 garage. I am cash in the bank buyer.Have already sold and am renting at present. I dont want someone above or below me. Please send me info and prices.
Regards. Neville Ives